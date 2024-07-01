July 1 (Reuters) - Robinhood said on Monday it was working to resolve an issue causing service interruptions for some users on its trading platform.

According to Downdetector, which tracks outages through user reports, over 3,000 users reported problems with Robinhood.

"We’re experiencing an interruption in service for some users and are working to resolve it as soon as possible," the company, whose platform is immensely popular with retail traders, said in a post on X.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)