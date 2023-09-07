Equities HOOD US7707001027
|Delayed Nasdaq - 04:00:00 2023-09-07 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|10.74 USD
|-0.46%
|-1.38%
|+31.94%
|Sep. 06
|Top Cryptocurrencies Trade Lower; Bitcoin Hovers Above $25,000
|MT
|Sep. 01
|Top Cryptocurrencies Drop as US Securities Regulator Delays Decision on Spot Bitcoin ETFs; Bitcoin Touches 11-Week Low
|MT
Transcript : Robinhood Markets, Inc. Presents at Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference, Sep-07-2023 02:25 PM
Today at 05:25 pm
Presenter SpeechWilliam Nance (Analysts)All right. The next up, we've got Robinhood Markets. Very excited to have ...
More about the company
Robinhood Markets, Inc. develops financial services platform. The Company is principally focused on developing application for cash management such as stocks, exchange-traded funds, options, and cryptocurrency. The Company's platform offers trading in United States (U.S) listed stocks and exchange traded funds (ETFs), as well as related options and American depositary receipts (ADRs); cryptocurrency trading through its subsidiary, Robinhood Crypto, LLC (RHC); fractional trading, which enables its customers to build a diversified portfolio and access stocks; recurring investments; IPO access and directed share program; cash management, which includes Robinhood-branded debit cards; Robinhood Gold, a monthly paid subscription service that provides customers with features, such as instant access to deposits and professional research. It also offers learning and education solutions, which include Robinhood Snacks, Robinhood Learn, Newsfeeds, In-App Education, and Crypto Learn and Earn.
Calendar
2023-10-23 - Q3 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
13
Last Close Price
10.74USD
Average target price
12.90USD
Spread / Average Target
+20.11%
