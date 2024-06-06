Robinhood Markets, Inc. provides financial services platform for everyone, regardless of their wealth, income, or background. It uses technology to provide access to the financial system. Its offerings include Brokerage, Robinhood Crypto, Custody, Robinhood Wallet, Robinhood Gold, and Robinhood Credit Card. Its Brokerage services include investing, options trading, fractional trading, recurring investment, access to investing on margin, fully paid securities lending, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, Robinhood retirement, 24-hour market, and IPO access and directed share program. It also commission-free cryptocurrency trading in the through Robinhood Crypto, LLC. It provides crypto recurring investments, allowing customers to automatically buy crypto, commission-free, on a schedule of their choice. It also holds settled cryptocurrencies in custody on behalf of customers in two types of wallets: hot wallets, which are managed online and cold wallets, which are managed entirely offline.