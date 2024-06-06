14:52 ET -- Robinhood Markets is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the past 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The company will buy the crypto exchange Bitstamp for about $200 million, its largest acquisition so far. In the first quarter, Robinhood's revenue from crypto trading rose to $126 million from $38 million a year earlier. Robinhood shares were recently up 6.5% to $22.98, on track for their highest close since December 2021. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (josh.beckerman@wsj.com)
