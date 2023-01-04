Advanced search
    HOOD   US7707001027

ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.

(HOOD)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04:08 2023-01-04 pm EST
8.470 USD   +4.83%
04:06pRobinhood Markets, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results on February 8, 2023
GL
03:19pU.S. DOJ in process of seizing Robinhood shares tied to Bankman-Fried
RE
03:13pUS Government to Seize Robinhood Markets' $460 Million FTX-Linked Stake
MT
U.S. DOJ in process of seizing Robinhood shares tied to Bankman-Fried

01/04/2023 | 03:19pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Bankman-Fried attends a hearing on FTX fraud case in New York City

WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors are in the process of seizing shares of Robinhood Markets Inc that were allegedly owned by an entity controlled by Sam Bankman-Fried, who has been charged with fraud in the collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange, U.S. attorneys told a judge on Wednesday.

Prosecutors told a U.S. bankruptcy judge they are in the process of seizing shares of Robinhood, the popular securities trading app, that were pledged as loan collateral by Alameda Research, the crypto hedge fund founded by Bankman-Fried.

Alameda filed for U.S. bankruptcy in November along with its affiliate FTX after customers rushed to withdraw funds.

Bankman-Fried has pleaded not guilty to fraud over the loss of potentially billions of dollars by FTX customers, investors and lenders.

Bankman-Fried owned about 56 million shares or about 7.42% of Robinhood stock through Emergent Fidelity Technologies Ltd, according to Eikon data.

(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Sandra Maler)


© Reuters 2023
