  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Robinhood Markets, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HOOD   US7707001027

ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.

(HOOD)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

U.S. fintech Acorns to give users exposure to bitcoin via ProShares ETF

03/22/2022 | 09:12am EDT
March 22 (Reuters) - U.S. financial technology firm Acorns will allow customers to use its app to invest up to 5% of their portfolio in bitcoin via an exchange traded-fund, in response to increasing interest from users of cryptocurrency, the company said Tuesday. The Irvine, California-based company will offer bitcoin exposure to users through the ProShares bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF), which began trading in October as the first U.S. bitcoin futures-based ETF.

Retail brokers and robo advisers including Robinhood Markets Inc, TD Ameritrade and Wealthfront have started to offer customers exposure to cryptocurrencies over the past several years either through direct trading or investment vehicles as popular interest in such digital assets has surged. [nL1N2RB1ZQ

Acorns will determine what percentage of a customer’s portfolio can be put in bitcoin based on their investment profile, which includes age, income and overall financial goals.

That percentage ranges from a conservative 1% exposure to an “aggressive” 5% exposure, Acorns' chief executive officer, Noah Kerner, said in an interview.

“We're really trying to drive home the philosophy of diversification and the principles of long-term investing,” he said.

Kerner added that about two-thirds of Acorns’ 4.6 million subscribers across the United States said they had not invested in crypto because of a lack of understanding as to how digital currencies work, as well as the volatility associated with the asset class.

“Something like bitcoin or any volatile asset class, it's fine and sensible to have exposure to it, but it should be through the lens of a balanced portfolio,” Kerner said.

Earlier this month, Acorns notched a valuation of $2 billion after raising $300 million in a funding round led by buyout firm TPG. The company scrapped a proposed merger with a special- purpose acquisition company in January, citing market conditions.

(Reporting by Hannah Lang in Washington Editing by Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) 4.33% 38898.22 Real-time Quote.-8.63%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) 4.35% 42880.2 Real-time Quote.-11.41%
ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC. -2.90% 13.05 Delayed Quote.-26.52%
Analyst Recommendations on ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 851 M - -
Net income 2022 -1 165 M - -
Net cash 2022 4 627 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -9,70x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 11 327 M 11 327 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,62x
EV / Sales 2023 2,56x
Nbr of Employees 3 800
Free-Float 73,8%
Chart ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.
Robinhood Markets, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 13,05 $
Average target price 17,38 $
Spread / Average Target 33,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vladimir Tenev President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jason Warnick Chief Financial Officer
Gretchen Howard Vice President-Operations
Scott D. Sandell Independent Director
Robert B. Zoellick Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.-26.52%11 327
INTUIT INC.-27.47%131 932
ADYEN N.V.-21.48%62 058
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-12.99%57 893
WORLDLINE-14.41%12 996
HITHINK ROYALFLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO., LTD.-33.33%8 153