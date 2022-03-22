U.S. fintech Acorns to give users exposure to bitcoin via ProShares ETF

March 22 (Reuters) - U.S. financial technology firm Acorns
will allow customers to use its app to invest up to 5% of their
portfolio in bitcoin via an exchange traded-fund, in response to
increasing interest from users of cryptocurrency, the company
said Tuesday.
The Irvine, California-based company will offer bitcoin
exposure to users through the ProShares bitcoin exchange-traded
fund (ETF), which began trading in October as the first U.S.
bitcoin futures-based ETF.
Retail brokers and robo advisers including Robinhood Markets
Inc, TD Ameritrade and Wealthfront have started to
offer customers exposure to cryptocurrencies over the past
several years either through direct trading or investment
vehicles as popular interest in such digital assets has surged.
Acorns will determine what percentage of a customer’s
portfolio can be put in bitcoin based on their investment
profile, which includes age, income and overall financial goals.
That percentage ranges from a conservative 1% exposure to an
“aggressive” 5% exposure, Acorns' chief executive officer, Noah
Kerner, said in an interview.
“We're really trying to drive home the philosophy of
diversification and the principles of long-term investing,” he
said.
Kerner added that about two-thirds of Acorns’ 4.6 million
subscribers across the United States said they had not invested
in crypto because of a lack of understanding as to how digital
currencies work, as well as the volatility associated with the
asset class.
“Something like bitcoin or any volatile asset class, it's
fine and sensible to have exposure to it, but it should be
through the lens of a balanced portfolio,” Kerner said.
Earlier this month, Acorns notched a valuation of $2 billion
after raising $300 million in a funding round led by buyout firm
TPG. The company scrapped a proposed merger with a special-
purpose acquisition company in January, citing market
conditions.
(Reporting by Hannah Lang in Washington
Editing by Matthew Lewis)