Wall St rises as jobless claims fall; Cigna weighs on healthcare stocks

* Layoffs at lowest in over 21 years
* Robinhood set to snap four-day winning streak
* Healthcare sole sectoral loser on the S&P 500
* Indexes up: Dow 0.59%, S&P 0.43%, Nasdaq 0.62%
Aug 5 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes rose on Thursday after
data showed fewer Americans filed for unemployment benefits last
week, while a decline in shares of health insurer Cigna dragged
healthcare stocks lower.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell by
14,000 to 385,000 in the week ended July 31, while layoffs
dropped to their lowest level in more than 21 years last month
as companies held on to their workers amid a labor shortage, the
Labor Department's report showed.
"Investors are appreciating the fact that it is unlikely for
the U.S. to go into another shutdown and with economic growth in
full steam and interest rates at such lows interest towards
equities seems intact," said Arthur Weise, chief investment
officer of Kingsland Growth Advisors.
Focus will now shift to the jobs report for July on Friday.
Analysts say a disappointing number might raise questions about
an economic recovery, but it could also lead the Federal Reserve
to remain accommodative.
Meanwhile, Robinhood Markets Inc plunged 13.2% and
was set to snap a four-day rally fueled by interest from retail
traders.
"I think Robinhood is the latest stock in the retail Reddit
crowd has embraced, but the question remains how long will it
last," said Weise.
Ten of the 11 major S&P 500 sector indexes were higher in
early afternoon trading, with only healthcare stocks in
the red as Cigna Corp tumbled 12.4% after predicting a
bigger hit to full-year earnings from the pandemic.
ViacomCBS Inc jumped 6.5% as the company said it
signed up the highest number of new streaming subscribers in the
second quarter, and struck a multi-year deal with Comcast Corp's
Sky to launch the Paramount+ streaming service in
Europe.
At 11:54 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was up 205.61 points, or 0.59%, at 34,998.28, the S&P 500
was up 18.85 points, or 0.43%, at 4,421.51 and the Nasdaq
Composite was up 92.02 points, or 0.62%, at 14,872.55.
Concerns about the pace of economic growth and higher
inflation have pressured the S&P 500 index, but stellar
corporate earnings so far have put it on track to end the week
higher. The index is now flirting with a record closing high.
Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida, a major architect of the
central bank's new policy strategy, said on Wednesday he felt
the conditions for raising interest rates could be met by the
end of 2022.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.37-to-1 ratio
on the NYSE and by a 2.17-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P index recorded 43 new 52-week highs and four new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 92 new highs and 81 new lows.
(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru;
Editing by Aditya Soni and Maju Samuel)