Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Robinhood Markets, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HOOD   US7707001027

ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.

(HOOD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wall St rises as jobless claims fall; Cigna weighs on healthcare stocks

08/05/2021 | 12:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* Layoffs at lowest in over 21 years

* Robinhood set to snap four-day winning streak

* Healthcare sole sectoral loser on the S&P 500

* Indexes up: Dow 0.59%, S&P 0.43%, Nasdaq 0.62%

Aug 5 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes rose on Thursday after data showed fewer Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, while a decline in shares of health insurer Cigna dragged healthcare stocks lower.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell by 14,000 to 385,000 in the week ended July 31, while layoffs dropped to their lowest level in more than 21 years last month as companies held on to their workers amid a labor shortage, the Labor Department's report showed.

"Investors are appreciating the fact that it is unlikely for the U.S. to go into another shutdown and with economic growth in full steam and interest rates at such lows interest towards equities seems intact," said Arthur Weise, chief investment officer of Kingsland Growth Advisors.

Focus will now shift to the jobs report for July on Friday. Analysts say a disappointing number might raise questions about an economic recovery, but it could also lead the Federal Reserve to remain accommodative.

Meanwhile, Robinhood Markets Inc plunged 13.2% and was set to snap a four-day rally fueled by interest from retail traders.

"I think Robinhood is the latest stock in the retail Reddit crowd has embraced, but the question remains how long will it last," said Weise.

Ten of the 11 major S&P 500 sector indexes were higher in early afternoon trading, with only healthcare stocks in the red as Cigna Corp tumbled 12.4% after predicting a bigger hit to full-year earnings from the pandemic.

ViacomCBS Inc jumped 6.5% as the company said it signed up the highest number of new streaming subscribers in the second quarter, and struck a multi-year deal with Comcast Corp's Sky to launch the Paramount+ streaming service in Europe.

At 11:54 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 205.61 points, or 0.59%, at 34,998.28, the S&P 500 was up 18.85 points, or 0.43%, at 4,421.51 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 92.02 points, or 0.62%, at 14,872.55.

Concerns about the pace of economic growth and higher inflation have pressured the S&P 500 index, but stellar corporate earnings so far have put it on track to end the week higher. The index is now flirting with a record closing high.

Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida, a major architect of the central bank's new policy strategy, said on Wednesday he felt the conditions for raising interest rates could be met by the end of 2022.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.37-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 2.17-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 43 new 52-week highs and four new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 92 new highs and 81 new lows. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni and Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMCAST CORPORATION 0.27% 58.12 Delayed Quote.10.63%
ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC. -14.09% 60.3928 Delayed Quote.0.00%
VIACOMCBS INC. 6.01% 41.0901 Delayed Quote.4.11%
All news about ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.
12:25pWall St rises as jobless claims fall; Cigna weighs on healthcare stocks
RE
12:21pWall St rises as jobless claims fall; Cigna weighs on healthcare stocks
RE
11:39aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Robinhood, Bayer, MetLife, Uber, WPP...
10:43aLatest social media darling Robinhood slides 13%
RE
10:43aLatest social media darling Robinhood slides 13%
RE
10:30aTRACKINSIGHT : Indian Large & Mid Cap Stocks are on a roll
TI
09:52aROBINHOOD MARKETS : Wolfe Research Initiates Robinhood Markets With Peer Perform..
MT
07:37aStocks Point to Stronger Wall Street Open as US Futures Advance; Europe, Asia..
MT
07:20aROBINHOOD MARKETS : discloses stock offering, shares down premarket
AQ
07:19aWall Street Leans Forward Pre-Bell; Futures Green, Europe Higher, Asia Muted
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 228 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 58 823 M 58 823 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 26,4x
Capi. / Sales 2022 21,8x
Nbr of Employees 2 100
Free-Float 67,3%
Chart ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Robinhood Markets, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 70,39 $
Average target price 65,00 $
Spread / Average Target -7,66%
Managers and Directors
Vladimir Tenev Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jason Warnick Chief Financial Officer
Gretchen Howard Chief Operating Officer
Scott D. Sandell Independent Director
Jan Hammer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.0.00%58 823
ADYEN N.V.22.31%83 985
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-8.97%79 540
WORLDLINE-0.70%26 075
BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC.13.60%22 712
STONECO LTD.-32.51%17 525