Wall Street analysts bet on Robinhood's potential to add users

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Wall Street analysts on Monday took a
largely upbeat view on Robinhood Markets Inc in their
first ratings on the stock as they bet on the online brokerage's
ability to boost its user base, days after it warned of easing
retail trading frenzy.
At least six brokerages that participated in Robinhood's IPO
started coverage after the quiet period following the stock's
market debut expired. Three of them rated it "buy" or its
equivalent and another two recommended a "hold" rating.
J.P.Morgan Securities was the lone bearish voice with an
"underweight" rating, citing several risks, including
regulation, pricing, and market saturation.
To be sure, all analysts have raised doubts about the
near-term uncertainty about how sustainable the frantic levels
of retail trading that fueled its second-quarter growth would
be.
But they were largely upbeat when it came to the company's
long-term growth prospects. "We believe HOOD is well-positioned
to continue to see best-in-class user growth, leveraging its
innovative referral program and strong word-of-mouth customer
acquisition," Goldman Sachs analysts said in a note, rating the
stock "neutral".
Robinhood's shares were up 2.25% at $43.64, compared with
the median price target of $55, according to Refinitiv Eikon
data.
"We expect HOOD will be a continued beneficiary of its
strong brand recognition among younger investors, built through
an effective, incentive-driven client acquisition model," Piper
Sandler said, starting coverage with a "neutral" rating.
Robinhood's trading app emerged as the gateway for investors
seeking to get in on this year's mania for so-called meme
stocks, but in its first earnings report as a public company
last week it said it expects retail traders to become less
active in the third quarter.
"We view Robinhood not as a meme stock phenomenon, but as a
singularity that captures Generation Z's zeitgeist," Mizuho
analysts said, giving a "buy" rating.
(Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru; Writing by Tanvi
Mehta; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Arun Koyyur)