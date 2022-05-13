Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Robinhood Markets, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HOOD   US7707001027

ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.

(HOOD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/13 08:47:30 pm BST
10.77 USD   +25.76%
07:23pWall Street rallies at end of roller coaster week
RE
07:04pRobinhood Shares Jump Friday as Hong Kong Crypto Exchange CEO Discloses Stake
MT
06:52pSECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Posting Large Gains in Friday Markets
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wall Street rallies at end of roller coaster week

05/13/2022 | 07:23pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

* Twitter drops as Musk puts purchase deal on hold

* All major indexes on course for steep weekly losses

* Indexes up: Dow 0.5%, S&P 1.38%, Nasdaq 2.67%

NEW YORK, May 13 (Reuters) - Wall Street rallied on Friday, ending a week of wild market gyrations marked by signs of peaking inflation and worries that the Federal Reserve might tighten policy too aggressively.

Rebounding megacap tech and tech-adjacent growth stocks led the market higher. These shares thrived when interest rates were low and Fed policy accommodative during the pandemic, but they sold off in recent sessions.

Despite the gains, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were on course to post their sixth consecutive weekly loss. It would be the longest losing streak for the S&P 500 since fall 2012 and for the Nasdaq since spring 2011.

The Dow was on course for its seventh consecutive weekly dip, the blue chip average's longest losing streak since late winter of 1980.

"It's a pretty bleak past couple of months, we're at or very close to bear market territory for just about every major index," said Peter Tuz, president of Chase Investment Counsel in Charlottesville, Virginia. "It's too early to tell whether we’re approaching a bottom and at least stabilizing."

In the past six trading days, the Labor Department delivered four economic reports suggesting inflation hit its apex in March, welcome news for market participants worried that the Fed's upcoming spate of inflation-fighting interest rate hikes could spark a recession.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, confirmed on Thursday by the U.S. Senate to a second term, reiterated the central bank's determination to battle inflation, but said he believes the economy can avoid a serious downturn.

Powell "demonstrated a humility and seriousness at the same time," Tuz said. "He's committing to getting this inflation under control, even if he admits it’s going to be somewhat painful."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 160.15 points, or 0.5%, to 31,890.45, the S&P 500 gained 54.19 points, or 1.38%, to 3,984.27 and the Nasdaq Composite added 303.40 points, or 2.67%, to 11,674.36.

Among the 11 major sectors of the S&P 500, consumer discretionary stocks enjoyed the largest percentage gain.

First-quarter reporting season has reached the final stretch, with 458 companies in the S&P 500 having reported. Of those, 78% have delivered consensus beating results, according to Refinitiv.

For the first three months of the year, analysts now see aggregate year-on-year S&P 500 earnings growth of 11.1%, up from 6.4% at quarter-end, per Refinitiv.

Shares of Twitter Inc dropped 9.8% following Elon Musk's tweet that he had put the $44 billion cash buyout deal on hold, as he waits for the social media company to provide data on fake accounts.

Tesla Inc jumped 4.9%.

Trading platform Robinhood Markets Inc surged 23.0% after Samuel Bankman-Fried, the chief executive and founder of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, revealed a 7.6% stake in the brokerage app company.

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway disclosed buying more shares of Occidental Petroleum, sending the oil company's shares up 6.2%.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 3.37-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.94-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted one new 52-week high and 30 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded nine new highs and 257 new lows. (Reporting by Stephen Culp; additional reporting by Devik Jain, Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.85% 0.69264 Delayed Quote.-4.59%
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. 0.94% 465412.29 Delayed Quote.2.43%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.28% 1.22381 Delayed Quote.-9.58%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.76% 0.77338 Delayed Quote.-2.77%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.40% 32170.5 Real-time Quote.-12.68%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.23% 1.04016 Delayed Quote.-7.55%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.00% 0.012915 Delayed Quote.-3.73%
NASDAQ COMP. 3.66% 11784.81 Real-time Quote.-27.32%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.34% 0.6265 Delayed Quote.-8.09%
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION 8.02% 63.92 Delayed Quote.107.31%
ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC. 25.18% 10.715 Delayed Quote.-51.80%
S&P 500 2.27% 4018.63 Real-time Quote.-17.54%
TESLA, INC. 6.16% 772.5 Delayed Quote.-31.11%
TWITTER, INC. -9.59% 40.7514 Delayed Quote.4.30%
All news about ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.
07:23pWall Street rallies at end of roller coaster week
RE
07:04pRobinhood Shares Jump Friday as Hong Kong Crypto Exchange CEO Discloses Stake
MT
06:52pSECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Posting Large Gains in Friday Markets
MT
06:42pSECTOR UPDATE : Financial
MT
04:18pGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Nissan, Toshiba, Adecco, Twitter, Robinhood...
02:21pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : How much pain are we in for?
02:20pWall Street Set for Positive Open as Inflation Worries Ease
MT
12:45pMARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : May 13, 2022
11:28aSOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Rise Premarket; Robinhood Markets, Affirm Holdings Poi..
MT
05/12Robinhood Markets Soars After Hours as Hong Kong Crypto Exchange CEO Acquires 7.6% Equi..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 521 M - 1 243 M
Net income 2022 -1 242 M - -1 015 M
Net cash 2022 4 627 M - 3 781 M
P/E ratio 2022 -6,14x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7 463 M 7 463 M 6 100 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,87x
EV / Sales 2023 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 3 900
Free-Float 73,8%
Chart ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Robinhood Markets, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 8,56 $
Average target price 13,60 $
Spread / Average Target 58,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vladimir Tenev President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jason Warnick Chief Financial Officer
Gretchen Howard Vice President-Operations
Daniel M. Gallagher Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Scott D. Sandell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.-51.80%7 463
INTUIT INC.-44.98%100 085
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-13.93%57 378
ADYEN N.V.-40.73%44 183
WORLDLINE-26.71%10 495
KAKAO PAY CORP.-50.72%8 798