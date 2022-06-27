Wall Street sheds opening gains on losses in high-growth stocks

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
* S&P 500 energy stocks among few gainers
* Robinhood rises on Goldman Sachs upgrade
* Indexes down: Dow 0.24%, S&P 0.36%, Nasdaq 0.68%
June 27 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes fell after
opening higher on Monday, as a rally last week on easing
concerns over inflation lost steam, with high-growth stocks
leading declines.
"We had a nice rally last week, so I think we're seeing a
little bit of profit taking this morning," said Dennis Dick, a
proprietary trader at Bright Trading LLC in Las Vegas.
"The stocks that were up the most last week are the ones
getting hit the hardest here today."
The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index, which gained
7.5% last week, fell 0.7% to lead declines among the three major
indexes.
Investors were betting on the retreat in oil prices from the
three-month highs hit in June to potentially ease inflationary
pressures and likely push the Federal Reserve to moderate its
aggressive policy tightening.
However, data on Monday showed new orders for U.S.-made
capital goods and shipments increased solidly in May, pointing
to sustained strength in business spending on equipment in the
second quarter.
Oil prices also moved back into positive territory, pushing
up the S&P 500 energy index by 2.2%, reining in
expectations for inflation falling on the back of lower energy
prices.
The U.S. central bank has rapidly raised interest rates to
tame 40-year-high inflation, stoking fears its actions could tip
the world's largest economy into a recession.
After the benchmark S&P 500 index earlier this month
recorded a 20% drop from its January closing peak to confirm a
bear market, investors have been trying to gauge when the market
might hit its bottom.
At 10:11 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was
down 76.62 points, or 0.24%, at 31,424.06, the S&P 500
was down 13.94 points, or 0.36%, at 3,897.80 and the Nasdaq
Composite was down 78.44 points, or 0.68%, at 11,529.19.
Shares of Robinhood Markets rose 0.6% after media
reports said Goldman Sachs upgraded the retail broker's stock to
"neutral" from "sell".
Goldman Sachs, however, cut rating on Coinbase Global Inc
to "sell" from "buy", according to media reports,
sending shares of the cryptocurrency exchange lower by 9.4%.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.03-to-1 ratio
on the NYSE and a 1.31-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P index recorded one new 52-week high and 29 new lows,
while the Nasdaq recorded 16 new highs and 41 new lows.
(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Amruta Khandekar in
Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)