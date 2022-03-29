Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Robinson plc
  News
  Summary
Robinson : Holdsworth hatch up with Robinson's sustainable packaging for their luxury Easter chocolates

03/29/2022 | 07:59am EDT
Holdsworth hatch up with Robinson's sustainable packaging for their luxury Easter chocolates

Chesterfield, UK - March 2022 - Robinson - the manufacturer specialising in value-added custom packaging - develops sustainable packaging for luxury chocolate manufacturer Holdsworth's Easter chocolate gifts.

Two limited edition Easter boxes have been produced for Holdsworth's popping candy egg and Easter bunny treat bag. The packaging has been made from 100% post-consumer recycled paperboard and is widely recyclable. The clear viewing window is produced from recycled UK water bottles adding to the sustainable appeal.

David Sharples, Managing Director at Holdsworth Chocolates said:

"Whenever we produce packaging, including for special celebrations such as Easter, we aim to make sure all the materials we use are sustainable and can be recycled."

"Sustainable packaging is a collective goal for both Robinson and Holdsworth. Our brand was developed on a passion for creating beautiful hand-crafted chocolates, using the finest of everything, that's why it is so important that we invest in high quality sustainable packaging that reflects our values too."

The packaging has been printed using six colours and is completed with foil blocking; the perfect finishing touch to add a stunning and luxurious feel to the design. As the Easter packaging was only needed in limited quantity, Robinson provided a small bespoke run for Holdsworth's needs, making them the perfect packaging partner.

Jon Walker, New Product Development Director at Robinson said:

"Producing high quality, creative, engaging packaging for brands and retailers at an affordable price is key. Being an independent company means that we can be flexible to the needs of Holdsworth. We turned around production from design to delivery in just 3-4 weeks."

If you are interested in purchasing Holdsworth chocolates for Easter you can order online.

COVERAGE

Sustainable Packaging News

Disclaimer

Robinson plc published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2022 11:58:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
