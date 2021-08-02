Robinson : enhances service through significant investment

Robinson - the manufacturer specialising in value-added custom packaging - enhances their service offering through significant investment in operational capacity while helping to deliver sustainability goals.

Robinson has continued its transformational investment strategy with the introduction of 11 new injection moulding machines across their UK manufacturing sites. A variety of hybrid and all-electric presses, ranging in size from 200 - 450 tonnes, have been specifically selected to support new business projects and replace old hydraulic machines, allowing Robinson to better serve its existing customer base.

This latest technology offers increased process control and enhanced quality benefits. In addition, the machines are highly energy-efficient providing an impressive reduction in CO 2 emissions of 3,341 kg per year compared to the replaced hydraulic alternatives, supporting the sustainability goals of Robinson and their customers.

Combined with supplementary investments in downstream assembly equipment and handling automation, the new machines have created much-needed additional production capacity. This is critical at a time when many UK based manufacturers and brand owners are looking to source locally within the UK, or re-shore tools from production in Europe or the Far East.

With Robinson's in-depth technical knowledge and a broad range of manufacturing capabilities, their commitment remains to support product manufacturers and fillers, brands and brand owners with the development and supply of custom moulded packaging.

Steve Haley, UK Managing Director, says: 'We are investing heavily across the business to regenerate our production capabilities, expanding our capacity to deliver long-term value by better serving our customers with agility, while remaining a sustainable business which is core to what we do.'

If you would like to discuss a new project or the possibility of moving your existing tools to the UK, please contact one of our Technical Sales team.