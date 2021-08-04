Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Robinson plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RBN   GB00B00K4418

ROBINSON PLC

(RBN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 08/04 03:15:35 am
126.9 GBX   +3.59%
04:46aROBINSON : invest in Perkbox to increase employee wellbeing
PU
08/03ROBINSON : Let's talk recycled plastic- Enviroo Podcast
PU
08/02ROBINSON : Danish project to strengthen recycling of plastic waste
PU
Robinson : invest in Perkbox to increase employee wellbeing

08/04/2021 | 04:46am EDT
Robinson invest in Perkbox to increase employee wellbeing

The last 18 months have been incredibly challenging due to the pandemic. With an increased demand for protective food packaging, it has put a strain on the industry with having to quickly turn around high volumes. We understand the impact this can have on our employees, especially with the added stress of worrying about friends and family.

'During the peak of the pandemic, our factory staff were working harder than ever. Demand levels were very significant and very demanding. We implemented procedures to make people feel safe. We gave people support by putting structures in place. By Easter, they were very tired and we rearranged shift patterns so they could see their families' said Helene Roberts, CEO at Robinson.

One of the ways in which we wanted to support our employees is through investing in Perkbox, which enables us to reward our staff through vouchers and allows them to access valuable support for mental health and wellbeing.

'The health of our people is our number one priority,' says Helene. 'One example was that people were worried about seeing their local GP - these concerns weren't just linked to Covid. Through Perkbox, we were able to provide a service where they had access to a private GP and that has been taken up by staff. Also, through Perkbox, we set up a helpline for anyone with emotional concerns.'

According to the mental health charity, Mind, '1 in 4 people will experience a mental health problem of some kind each year in England' and 1 in 6 people report experiencing a common mental health problem (like anxiety and depression) in any given week in England'.

Here at Robinson, we always put our employee's well-being first. One employee said:

'Perkbox allowed me to seek medical help for my husband. Within 2 hours he saw a GP and a prescription was delivered to the house. Access to Perkbox has allowed me and my family to seek medical help quicker, it's been fantastic.'

If you would like to read more about the impact of Covid-19 on mental health and the packaging industry, our CEO Helene Roberts recently featured in a Packaging News article.

Disclaimer

Robinson plc published this content on 04 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2021 08:45:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 48,7 M 67,9 M 67,9 M
Net income 2021 1,30 M 1,81 M 1,81 M
Net Debt 2021 14,7 M 20,5 M 20,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,3x
Yield 2021 4,49%
Capitalization 20,5 M 28,5 M 28,6 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,72x
EV / Sales 2022 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 337
Free-Float 24,9%
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 122,50 GBX
Average target price 196,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 60,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Helene Roberts Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Peter Cusick Finance Director & Executive Director
Alan McLean Raleigh Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Sara Frnces Halton Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Charles William Guy Robinson Secretary, Executive Director & Property Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROBINSON PLC-20.20%29
BALL CORPORATION-13.67%26 405
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION35.56%17 761
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.-0.59%12 904
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.23.40%10 193
SEALED AIR CORPORATION27.69%8 887