Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Robinson plc    RBN   GB00B00K4418

ROBINSON PLC

(RBN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/24 09:02:04 am
160 GBX   +3.23%
10:47aROBINSON  : joins NEXTLOOPP project
PU
02/24ROBINSON  : launches sustainability pledge
PU
02/11ROBINSON  : 11 February 2021 Acquisition Announcement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Robinson : joins NEXTLOOPP project

03/24/2021 | 10:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Robinson joins ground-breaking NEXTLOOPP project to close the loop on food-grade polypropylene from post-consumer packaging

Chesterfield, UK - March 2020 - Robinson - the manufacturer specialising in value-added custom packaging - has joined forces with NEXTLOOPP to deliver for the first time a supply chain model to close the loop on food-grade recycled polypropylene (rPP).

PP is the ultimate multi-functional, protective material - rigid, high strength, lightweight, versatile - a perfect plastic for packaging. In Europe, PP consumption accounts for 10 million tonnes per year with 40% used for consumer packaging. About 70% of this consumer packaging is for food packaging which typically gets recycled into non-food applications as currently there is no viable solution for the generation development of food-grade rPP material from mechanical recycling.

Our sustainability pledge and legislative targets for recycling and increasing recycled content in packaging will only be met if we make transformational changes and create a clear pathway to a circular PP model in which we are producing PP food packaging that includes sustainability sourced rPP derived from mechanically recycled food packaging. That is why NEXTLOOPP is so critical. Managed by leading environmental consultants Nextek, the consortium is a team of expert organisations across the PP and food supply chain, including Robinson.

Nextek Managing Director Professor Edward Kosior says: 'NEXTLOOPP shares the vision of our members to create a supply chain model for the collection, sorting and reprocessing of food-grade PP packaging. Our focus is on the efficient manufacturing of high-quality, food-grade rPP for use in a wide range of processes and packaging. We are delighted that Robinson has joined the project which will benefit from their technical knowledge and expertise in injection and blow moulded PP packaging'.

The objectives of the 2-year NEXTLOOPP project are: demonstration of innovative sorting technology; preparation of protocols for EFSA and US FDA; implementation of sorting requirements for packaging in the recycling stream; mechanical reprocessing facilities for rPP food-grade as raw material in packaging.

Robinson is a major user of PP and will be involved in trials and tests to ensure the recyclate produced meets the technical specifications and functional needs of packaging products and manufacturing processes.

Lubna Edwards, Sustainability and Marketing Director, Robinson says: 'This project is absolutely aligned with our goals and those of our customers for closed-loop solutions, as well as governmental circular economy targets. Demand for this high value recycled material will continue to rise as we continue to transition away from using virgin material. Much of our UK business depends upon PP and this project gives us the opportunity to tap into cutting edge technology, learn from industry partners and trial the material for use in our packaging. It is particularly ground-breaking in that we are working towards ensuring a secure, stable, and cost-effective supply of high-quality rPP while increasing consumer recycling and preventing the leakage of plastics into the sea or going to landfill'.

View announcement from Nextek

Disclaimer

Robinson plc published this content on 24 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2021 14:46:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ROBINSON PLC
10:47aROBINSON  : joins NEXTLOOPP project
PU
02/24ROBINSON  : launches sustainability pledge
PU
02/11ROBINSON  : 11 February 2021 Acquisition Announcement
PU
02/11ROBINSON  : Rises 5% on $11 Million Schela Plast Acquisition
MT
01/27ROBINSON  : 21 January 2021 Trading Statement
PU
2020ROBINSON PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2020ROBINSON  : 18 August 2020 Interim Results
PU
2020ROBINSON PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2020ROBINSON  : 30 June 2020 AGM Result
PU
2020ROBINSON  : 30 June 2020 AGM trading Statement
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 37,1 M 50,9 M 50,9 M
Net income 2020 1,50 M 2,06 M 2,06 M
Net Debt 2020 6,60 M 9,05 M 9,05 M
P/E ratio 2020 17,6x
Yield 2020 5,48%
Capitalization 25,8 M 35,5 M 35,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,87x
EV / Sales 2021 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 320
Free-Float 24,1%
Chart ROBINSON PLC
Duration : Period :
Robinson plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 185,00 GBX
Last Close Price 155,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 19,4%
Spread / Average Target 19,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Helene Roberts Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles William Guy Robinson Finance Director Secretary & Executive Director
Alan McLean Raleigh Non-Executive Chairman
Sara Frnces Halton Independent Non-Executive Director
Charles Compton Anthony Glossop Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROBINSON PLC0.98%36
BALL CORPORATION-8.42%28 017
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION16.32%15 276
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.-3.62%12 911
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.18.46%10 077
SEALED AIR CORPORATION-0.74%7 097
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ