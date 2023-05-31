Advanced search
    RBN   GB00B00K4418

ROBINSON PLC

(RBN)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04:50:06 2023-05-31 am EDT
99.50 GBX   +6.42%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Robinson sells part of Walton Works property to Peppermint Grove

05/31/2023 | 08:38am EDT
(Alliance News) - Robinson PLC on Wednesday announced it sold a part of the Walton Works surplus property known as Mill Lane in Chesterfield, Derbyshire.

The Chesterfield, England-based plastic and paperboard packaging manufacturer said the sale to Peppermint Grove Ltd for GBP700,000 completed on Tuesday. Robinson will use the proceeds to reduce bank debt, it said. The property generates annual rental income of GBP12,000 and had a book value of GBP642,000 at December 31, meaning the sale price was at a 9.0% premium to that.

Robinson estimates that the market value of its remaining surplus properties is about GBP7.4 million.

The company added: "Subject to the necessary planning approvals, we would expect further sales of surplus property in Chesterfield to be achieved in the next 12 months. The intention of the group remains, over time, to realise value from the disposal of surplus properties and to reinvest the proceeds in developing our packaging business."

Robinson shares rose 6.4% to 99.50 pence each on Wednesday afternoon in London.

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 50,5 M 62,7 M 62,7 M
Net income 2022 2,34 M 2,91 M 2,91 M
Net Debt 2022 9,18 M 11,4 M 11,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,72x
Yield 2022 6,88%
Capitalization 15,7 M 19,4 M 19,4 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,60x
EV / Sales 2022 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 368
Free-Float 27,6%
Chart ROBINSON PLC
Duration : Period :
Robinson plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Helene Roberts Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Peter Cusick Finance Director & Executive Director
Alan McLean Raleigh Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Sara Frnces Halton Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Charles William Guy Robinson Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROBINSON PLC16.88%19
BALL CORPORATION1.70%16 360
AMCOR PLC-18.22%14 110
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION-9.91%13 164
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.-4.61%9 344
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.13.59%8 309
