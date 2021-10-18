Log in
10/18/2021 | 08:44am EDT
Robinson welcomes new Group HR Director!

Chesterfield, UK - October 2021 - Robinson - the manufacturer specialising in value-added custom packaging - has appointed Jacki Sanderson as Group HR Director to deliver a streamlined, leadership approach to HR across the business, supporting the newly launched People Plan - integral to Robinson's Sustainability Pledge - and to ensure the health and well-being of all employees remains a top priority.

Jacki brings over 25 years of experience in all aspects of HR from her previous roles at the LINPAC Group and Klockner Pentaplast (kp). With Robinson's growing presence in mainland Europe, Jacki's pan-European expertise will be invaluable as she brings her wealth of knowledge, from launching global HR systems to the opening of international sites, employee relations and managing organisational changes at all levels.

Jacki says:

"I am thrilled to have joined Robinson at such an exciting time. With the launch of the new People plan, this is a great opportunity to make a huge impact on the business and help develop the exceptional talent we have internally, while improving recruitment processes to attract fresh, new skills to help future-proof the company for sustainable growth."

Jacki continues:

"We want to build a happy, healthy culture where our people thrive, supporting their wellbeing by investing in them and helping shape their careers. Improving core processes and standardising policies and procedures across all of our sites, launching a modernised, dynamic HR platform and elevating employee engagement are critical enablers to this. The business has a bright future ahead and I can't wait to see how Robinson will grow."

Dr Helene Roberts, Robinson CEO, adds:

"I am delighted to welcome Jacki to the Robinson team. She will play a crucial role in developing our HR strategy across all of our sites. Jacki's world-class capabilities and contribution are critical to the future of our business. I have no doubt she will bring a strong flair and mindset to really support our people, putting them at the heart of Robinson."

