ROBINSONS LAND : OPENS 54TH MALL IN BOOMING GAPAN CITY

Robinsons Land Corporation (RLC), one of the leading property developers in the Philippines, is opening its 54th mall-Robinsons Gapan-as it continues to expand and serve the growing economic centers in Central Luzon.

A full-service mall, Robinsons Gapan is RLC's 12th mall in Northern & Central Luzon and its second in Nueva Ecija. The new mall is conveniently located along the Pan-Philippine Highway in Gapan City which makes it very accessible to nearby progressive cities such as the provincial capital Palayan and Cabanatuan and the flourishing towns of Bulacan province. Gapan City is the oldest town of Nueva Ecija and is popularly known as the "Footwear Capital of the North."

"As a growing and rapidly developing city, Gapan is a significant location for our next Robinsons Malls as it provides us a better opportunity to serve our customers not only within the area but also those from nearby communities. We are both excited and delighted to welcome Nueva Ecijanos to their new favorite place for shopping, dining, and entertainment experiences at Robinsons Gapan," says Faraday D. Go, Executive Vice President of RLC.

Robinsons Gapan is built on a 5-hectare property with a gross floor area of over 40,000 square meters spread over three levels and has over 600 parking slots available for added convenience of its shoppers. The mall design is inspired by the "rice crop" to create a notable landmark the locals could easily identify with and call their own. The mall's façade and colors are patterns of various earth tones of brown and beige, while the interiors have silhouettes of "pilapil" or the meandering pathways of the rice paddies.The shape of the rice grain is used in the Atrium and the hallways stretching out in two major axes are like the seed's root and leaves growing out of the grain.

The mall will be host to an exciting mix of national and local retail and lifestyle shops, a wide selection of casual and quick-service dining options, and other fun amenities guaranteed to enhance the shopping experience of Nueva Ecijanos. Main attractions include a big Robinsons Supermarket and Robinsons Department Store, Robinsons Movieworld with 4 state-of-the-art digital cinemas showcasing Hollywood blockbusters and local hits, and Eat Street, a food hall with a variety of mainstream and home-grown food outlets. Homegrown businesses have also found their home in Robinsons Gapan. These include Edna's Cakeland, NE Pacific Bakeshop, CLT Café, 3JR Pasalubong, and Tago Café. The mall also features a spacious and imposing Atrium ideal for the City's important events, trade and art exhibits, entertainment, and other milestone events.

All these and a lot more will make Robinsons Gapan not just the City's newest attraction but also the best place for Nueva Ecijanos to experience malling like never before