Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Philippines
  4. Philippines Stock Exchange
  5. Robinsons Land Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RLC   PHY731961264

ROBINSONS LAND CORPORATION

(RLC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-28
16.06 PHP   -3.25%
11/30Robinsons Land : Opens 54th mall in booming gapan city
PU
11/28Robinsons Land Buys Back Shares
MT
11/22Robinsons Land Buys Back Shares
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

ROBINSONS LAND : OPENS 54TH MALL IN BOOMING GAPAN CITY

11/30/2022 | 11:44pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Robinsons Land Corporation (RLC), one of the leading property developers in the Philippines, is opening its 54th mall-Robinsons Gapan-as it continues to expand and serve the growing economic centers in Central Luzon.

A full-service mall, Robinsons Gapan is RLC's 12th mall in Northern & Central Luzon and its second in Nueva Ecija. The new mall is conveniently located along the Pan-Philippine Highway in Gapan City which makes it very accessible to nearby progressive cities such as the provincial capital Palayan and Cabanatuan and the flourishing towns of Bulacan province. Gapan City is the oldest town of Nueva Ecija and is popularly known as the "Footwear Capital of the North."

"As a growing and rapidly developing city, Gapan is a significant location for our next Robinsons Malls as it provides us a better opportunity to serve our customers not only within the area but also those from nearby communities. We are both excited and delighted to welcome Nueva Ecijanos to their new favorite place for shopping, dining, and entertainment experiences at Robinsons Gapan," says Faraday D. Go, Executive Vice President of RLC.

Robinsons Gapan is built on a 5-hectare property with a gross floor area of over 40,000 square meters spread over three levels and has over 600 parking slots available for added convenience of its shoppers. The mall design is inspired by the "rice crop" to create a notable landmark the locals could easily identify with and call their own. The mall's façade and colors are patterns of various earth tones of brown and beige, while the interiors have silhouettes of "pilapil" or the meandering pathways of the rice paddies.The shape of the rice grain is used in the Atrium and the hallways stretching out in two major axes are like the seed's root and leaves growing out of the grain.

The mall will be host to an exciting mix of national and local retail and lifestyle shops, a wide selection of casual and quick-service dining options, and other fun amenities guaranteed to enhance the shopping experience of Nueva Ecijanos. Main attractions include a big Robinsons Supermarket and Robinsons Department Store, Robinsons Movieworld with 4 state-of-the-art digital cinemas showcasing Hollywood blockbusters and local hits, and Eat Street, a food hall with a variety of mainstream and home-grown food outlets. Homegrown businesses have also found their home in Robinsons Gapan. These include Edna's Cakeland, NE Pacific Bakeshop, CLT Café, 3JR Pasalubong, and Tago Café. The mall also features a spacious and imposing Atrium ideal for the City's important events, trade and art exhibits, entertainment, and other milestone events.

All these and a lot more will make Robinsons Gapan not just the City's newest attraction but also the best place for Nueva Ecijanos to experience malling like never before

Attachments

Disclaimer

Robinsons Land Corporation published this content on 30 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2022 04:43:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ROBINSONS LAND CORPORATION
11/30Robinsons Land : Opens 54th mall in booming gapan city
PU
11/28Robinsons Land Buys Back Shares
MT
11/22Robinsons Land Buys Back Shares
MT
11/21Robinsons Land Buys Back Shares
MT
11/17Robinsons Land : Investor Full-Deck 9M CY2022 November 17, 2022
PU
11/17Robinsons Land : RCR's Cyberscape Gamma is PH's first EDGE-certified REIT Building
PU
11/14Robinsons Land Buys Back Shares
MT
11/10Robinsons Land Posts 130% Jump to Q3 Profit
MT
11/10Robinsons Land : Q3 earnings surge 130% vs LY; 9-month profit rise to P6.74B
PU
11/09Robinsons Land Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mont..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ROBINSONS LAND CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 41 402 M 732 M 732 M
Net income 2022 7 985 M 141 M 141 M
Net Debt 2022 43 601 M 771 M 771 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,1x
Yield 2022 2,72%
Capitalization 81 358 M 1 439 M 1 439 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,02x
EV / Sales 2023 3,10x
Nbr of Employees 2 303
Free-Float 36,0%
Chart ROBINSONS LAND CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Robinsons Land Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROBINSONS LAND CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 16,06 PHP
Average target price 23,17 PHP
Spread / Average Target 44,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frederick D. Go President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kerwin Max S. Tan CFO, Chief Risk & Compliance Officer
Lance Yu Gokongwei Chairman
Roberto F. de Ocampo Independent Director
Omar Byron T. Mier Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROBINSONS LAND CORPORATION-16.35%1 438
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-2.01%34 392
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED8.99%32 639
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.6.53%29 933
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.15.66%29 917
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-4.07%21 704