Robinsons Land : 2022 Integrated Annual Corporate Governance Report (I-ACGR) 2022

Province, Country or other jurisdiction of incorporation or
Industry Classification Code:
organization
Level 2, Galleria Corporate Center, EDSA
1100
corner Ortigas Avenue, Quezon City, Metro Manila
7.
Address of principal office
Postal Code
8397-1888
Issuer's telephone number, including area code
None
Former name, former address, and former fiscal year, if changed since last report.
INTEGRATED ANNUAL CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT
AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2022
INTEGRATED ANNUAL CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT
COMPLIANT/
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
EXPLANATION
NON-
COMPLIANT
The Board's Governance Responsibilities
Principle 1: The company should be headed by a competent, working board to foster the long- term success of the corporation, and to sustain its competitiveness and profitability in a manner consistent with its corporate objectives and the long- term best interests of its shareholders and other stakeholders.
Recommendation 1.1
1. Board is composed of
Compliant
1.
Academic qualifications, industry knowledge, professional
directors with
experience, expertise and relevant trainings of directors of the
collective working
Directors are disclosed in the following:
knowledge,
Definitive Information Statement
experience or
Profiles of the Nominees For Election To the Board of Directors For
expertise that is
the Year 2022, pages 09-12
relevant to the
Part III Control and Compensation Information
company's
Item 14 Directors and Executive Officers of the Registrant;
