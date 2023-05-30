Robinsons Land : 2022 Integrated Annual Corporate Governance Report (I-ACGR) 2022

Advanced search
COVER SHEET

9

3

2

6

9

  • A

S.E.C. Registration Number

R

O

B

I

N

S

O

N

S

L

A

N

D

C

O

R

P

O

R

A

T

I

O

N

(Company's Full Name)

L

E

V

E

L

2

G

A

L

L

E

R

I

A

C

O

R

P

O

R

A

T

E

C

E

N

T

E

R

,

E

D

S

A

C

O

R

N

E

R

O

R

T

I

G

A

S

A

V

E

N

U

E

,

Q

U

E

Z

O

N

C

I

T

Y

(Business Address: No. Street City/Town/Province)

KERWIN MAX S. TAN

8397-1888

Compliance Officer

Contact Person

Company Telephone Number

1

2

3

1

I

-

A

C

G

R

Last Wednesday of May

Month

Day

FORM TYPE

Month

Day

Fiscal Year

Annual Meeting

INTEGRATED ANNUAL CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT

SEC-BED Order No.125,Series of 1989; SEC-BED Order No.435, Series of 1989; SEC-BED Order No.523,Series of 1993;

SEC-BED Order No.524 Series of 1993;SEC-BED Order No. 572, Series of 1995; SEC-BED Order No. 057, Series of 1997;

SEC-CFD Order No. 128, Series of 2006; and SEC-MSDR Order No. 71, Series of 2015

Secondary License Type, If Applicable

Dept. Requiring this Doc.

Amended Articles Number/Section

Total Amount of Borrowings

Total No. of Stockholders

Domestic

Foreign

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

To be accomplished by SEC Personnel concerned

File Number

Document I.D.

STAMPS

____________________________________

LCU

____________________________________

Cashier

Remarks: pls. use blank ink for scanning purposes

SEC FORM - I-ACGR

INTEGRATED ANNUAL CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT

1.

For the calendar year ended

2022

2.

SEC Identification Number SEC Registration No.

93269-A

3.

BIR Tax Identification No. TIN No.

000361376000

4.

Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter

ROBINSONS LAND CORPORATION

5.

Metro Manila, Philippines

6.

(SEC Use Only)

Province, Country or other jurisdiction of incorporation or

Industry Classification Code:

organization

Level 2, Galleria Corporate Center, EDSA

1100

corner Ortigas Avenue, Quezon City, Metro Manila

7.

Address of principal office

Postal Code

8397-1888

  1. Issuer's telephone number, including area code
    None
  2. Former name, former address, and former fiscal year, if changed since last report.

INTEGRATED ANNUAL CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT

AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2022

INTEGRATED ANNUAL CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT

COMPLIANT/

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

EXPLANATION

NON-

COMPLIANT

The Board's Governance Responsibilities

Principle 1: The company should be headed by a competent, working board to foster the long- term success of the corporation, and to sustain its competitiveness and profitability in a manner consistent with its corporate objectives and the long- term best interests of its shareholders and other stakeholders.

Recommendation 1.1

1. Board is composed of

Compliant

1.

Academic qualifications, industry knowledge, professional

directors with

experience, expertise and relevant trainings of directors of the

collective working

Directors are disclosed in the following:

knowledge,

Definitive Information Statement

experience or

Profiles of the Nominees For Election To the Board of Directors For

expertise that is

the Year 2022, pages 09-12

relevant to the

Part III Control and Compensation Information

company's

Item 14 Directors and Executive Officers of the Registrant;

industry/sector.

pages 123-129

https://www.robinsonsland.com/Definitive Information Statement for

2.

Board has an

Compliant

2022

appropriate mix of

competence and

Annual Report SEC Form 17A

expertise.

Part III Control and Compensation Information

3.

Directors remain

Compliant

Item 14 Directors and Executive Officers of the Registrant;

qualified for their

pages 85-92

positions individually

https://robinsonsland.com/Annual Report2022

and collectively to

enable them to fulfill

2.

Qualification standards for directors to facilitate the selection of

their roles and

potential nominees and to serve as benchmark for the evaluation of

responsibilities and

its performance are provided in the Company's Revised Corporate

Governance Manual.

Robinsons Land Corporation

2022 Integrated Annual Corporate Governance Report

Page 3 of 209

Disclaimer

