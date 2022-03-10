Log in
    RLC   PHY731961264

ROBINSONS LAND CORPORATION

(RLC)
  Report
Robinsons Land : Reinvestment Plan

03/10/2022 | 01:33am EST
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-C CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17
OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE
AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER 1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) Mar 8, 20222. SEC Identification Number 93269-A3. BIR Tax Identification No. 000-361-376-0004. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter ROBINSONS LAND CORPORATION5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation Metro Manila, Philippines6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office Level 2, Galleria Corporate Center, EDSA corner Ortigas Avenue, Quezon City, Metro ManilaPostal Code11008. Issuer's telephone number, including area code (02)8397-18889. Former name or former address, if changed since last report N/A10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
Common Stock 5,132,954,285
Registered Bonds 25,190,280,000
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein 9

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

Robinsons Land CorporationRLC PSE Disclosure Form REIT-1 - Reinvestment Plan
References: Rule 4 of the IRR of the REIT Act of 2009 and
Sections 4 and 8 of the Amended PSE Listing Rules for REITS
Report Date Mar 8, 2022
  • InitialFiling
  • Amend
Amendment No.: -
Items amended by Filing

N/A

Exact Name of REIT as Specified in its Charter RL Commercial REIT, Inc.
Address of Principal Office 25F Robinsons Cyberscape Alpha, Sapphire and Garnet Roads, Ortigas Center, Pasig City
SEC Identification Number 151309
BIR Identification Number 004-707-597
Name of REIT Corporation: RL Commercial REIT, Inc.
Reinvestment Plan Period: Mar 8, 2022
A. Income-Generating Properties Transferred by the Sponsors/Promoters to the REIT
Name of Sponsor/Promoter Description of Property Transferred Certificate of Title of Property Transfer Value of the Property to the REIT
Robinsons Land Corporation Robinsons Cybergate Bacolod - PHP734 million
B. Estimated Amount of Proceeds/Money to be Realized by the Sponsors/Promoters
I. From the Subsequent Sale of REIT shares or other securities issued in exchange for income-generating real estate transferred by the Sponsors/Promoters to the REIT
Name of Sponsor/Promoter Estimated Amount of Proceeds
- -

II. From the Sale of income-generating real estate to the REIT
Name of Sponsor/Promoter Estimated Amount of Proceeds
Robinsons Land Corporation 568,000,000.00
C. The Reinvestment Projects
Description of the Real Properties/Infrastructure Projects subject of the Reinvestment Policy
Description of the Real Properties/ Infrastructure Projects Location Estimated Timing of Disbursement of the Money/ Proceeds for Reinvestment Percentage of Completion as of the Date of the Reinvestment Plan Type of Investment
(Direct ownership, shareholding, etc.)
Robinsons Metro East Redevelopment and The Link Pasig City Q2 2022 to Q1 2023 59% -RLC Owned (100%)
Robinsons Manila Redevelopment City of Manila Q2 2022 to Q1 2023 15% RLC Owned (100%)
Other Relevant Information

This disclosure is being amended to include the details of the projects.
Please see the attached Reinvestment Plan for additional information.

Filed on behalf by:
Name Anna Katrina De Leon
Designation Vice President-Group Controller

Disclaimer

Robinsons Land Corporation published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 06:32:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
