Robinsons Land : Reinvestment Plan

SEC FORM 17-C

Mar 8, 2022

93269-A

000-361-376-000

ROBINSONS LAND CORPORATION

Metro Manila, Philippines

Level 2, Galleria Corporate Center, EDSA corner Ortigas Avenue, Quezon City, Metro Manila

Postal Code

1100

(02)8397-1888

N/A

Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding Common Stock 5,132,954,285 Registered Bonds 25,190,280,000

9

1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported)2. SEC Identification Number3. BIR Tax Identification No.4. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office8. Issuer's telephone number, including area code9. Former name or former address, if changed since last report10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

Robinsons Land Corporation

RLC

References: Rule 4 of the IRR of the REIT Act of 2009 and

Sections 4 and 8 of the Amended PSE Listing Rules for REITS

Report Date Mar 8, 2022

InitialFiling

Amend

Amendment No.: -

Items amended by Filing N/A

Exact Name of REIT as Specified in its Charter RL Commercial REIT, Inc. Address of Principal Office 25F Robinsons Cyberscape Alpha, Sapphire and Garnet Roads, Ortigas Center, Pasig City SEC Identification Number 151309 BIR Identification Number 004-707-597 Name of REIT Corporation: RL Commercial REIT, Inc. Reinvestment Plan Period: Mar 8, 2022

Name of Sponsor/Promoter Description of Property Transferred Certificate of Title of Property Transfer Value of the Property to the REIT Robinsons Land Corporation Robinsons Cybergate Bacolod - PHP734 million

Name of Sponsor/Promoter Estimated Amount of Proceeds - -

Name of Sponsor/Promoter Estimated Amount of Proceeds Robinsons Land Corporation 568,000,000.00

Description of the Real Properties/ Infrastructure Projects Location Estimated Timing of Disbursement of the Money/ Proceeds for Reinvestment Percentage of Completion as of the Date of the Reinvestment Plan Type of Investment

(Direct ownership, shareholding, etc.) Robinsons Metro East Redevelopment and The Link Pasig City Q2 2022 to Q1 2023 59% -RLC Owned (100%) Robinsons Manila Redevelopment City of Manila Q2 2022 to Q1 2023 15% RLC Owned (100%)

Other Relevant Information This disclosure is being amended to include the details of the projects.

Please see the attached Reinvestment Plan for additional information.

Filed on behalf by: Name Anna Katrina De Leon Designation Vice President-Group Controller

A. Income-Generating Properties Transferred by the Sponsors/Promoters to the REITB. Estimated Amount of Proceeds/Money to be Realized by the Sponsors/PromotersI. From the Subsequent Sale of REIT shares or other securities issued in exchange for income-generating real estate transferred by the Sponsors/Promoters to the REITII. From the Sale of income-generating real estate to the REITC. The Reinvestment ProjectsDescription of the Real Properties/Infrastructure Projects subject of the Reinvestment Policy