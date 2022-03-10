Robinsons Land : Reinvestment Plan

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-C
CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17
OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE
AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER
1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) Mar 8, 2022
2. SEC Identification Number 93269-A
3. BIR Tax Identification No. 000-361-376-000
4. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter ROBINSONS LAND CORPORATION
5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation Metro Manila, Philippines
6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office Level 2, Galleria Corporate Center, EDSA corner Ortigas Avenue, Quezon City, Metro ManilaPostal Code1100
8. Issuer's telephone number, including area code (02)8397-1888
9. Former name or former address, if changed since last report N/A
10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
|
Title of Each Class
|
Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
|
Common Stock
|
5,132,954,285
|
Registered Bonds
|
25,190,280,000
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein 9
Robinsons Land CorporationRLC
PSE Disclosure Form REIT-1 - Reinvestment Plan
References: Rule 4 of the IRR of the REIT Act of 2009 and
Sections 4 and 8 of the Amended PSE Listing Rules for REITS
|
Items amended by Filing
|
N/A
|
Exact Name of REIT as Specified in its Charter
|
RL Commercial REIT, Inc.
|
Address of Principal Office
|
25F Robinsons Cyberscape Alpha, Sapphire and Garnet Roads, Ortigas Center, Pasig City
|
SEC Identification Number
|
151309
|
BIR Identification Number
|
004-707-597
|
Name of REIT Corporation:
|
RL Commercial REIT, Inc.
|
Reinvestment Plan Period:
|
Mar 8, 2022
A. Income-Generating Properties Transferred by the Sponsors/Promoters to the REIT
|
Name of Sponsor/Promoter
|
Description of Property Transferred
|
Certificate of Title of Property
|
Transfer Value of the Property to the REIT
|
Robinsons Land Corporation
|
Robinsons Cybergate Bacolod
|
-
|
PHP734 million
B. Estimated Amount of Proceeds/Money to be Realized by the Sponsors/Promoters
I. From the Subsequent Sale of REIT shares or other securities issued in exchange for income-generating real estate transferred by the Sponsors/Promoters to the REIT
|
Name of Sponsor/Promoter
|
Estimated Amount of Proceeds
|
-
|
-
II. From the Sale of income-generating real estate to the REIT
|
Name of Sponsor/Promoter
|
Estimated Amount of Proceeds
|
Robinsons Land Corporation
|
568,000,000.00
C. The Reinvestment Projects
Description of the Real Properties/Infrastructure Projects subject of the Reinvestment Policy
|
Description of the Real Properties/ Infrastructure Projects
|
Location
|
Estimated Timing of Disbursement of the Money/ Proceeds for Reinvestment
|
Percentage of Completion as of the Date of the Reinvestment Plan
|
Type of Investment
(Direct ownership, shareholding, etc.)
|
Robinsons Metro East Redevelopment and The Link
|
Pasig City
|
Q2 2022 to Q1 2023
|
59%
|
-RLC Owned (100%)
|
Robinsons Manila Redevelopment
|
City of Manila
|
Q2 2022 to Q1 2023
|
15%
|
RLC Owned (100%)
|
Other Relevant Information
|
This disclosure is being amended to include the details of the projects.
Please see the attached Reinvestment Plan for additional information.
Filed on behalf by:
|
Name
|
Anna Katrina De Leon
|
Designation
|
Vice President-Group Controller