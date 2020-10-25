Log in
Robinsons Retail Holdings, Inc.

ROBINSONS RETAIL HOLDINGS, INC.

(RRHI)
  Report
News 
All News

Philippines' Converge shares drop after completing country's second-largest IPO

10/25/2020 | 10:28pm EDT

MANILA (Reuters) - Converge ICT Solutions Inc's shares slumped in early trade on Monday after the Philippine fibre broadband provider completed a $600 million IPO, the country's second largest, despite market volatility amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Shares in Converge, which is relying on surging demand for fibre broadband due to remote working and studying during the pandemic, tumbled as much as 10.6% in the first hour of trade.

In comparison, the broader stock market index was trading nearly flat.

Converge, minority owned by U.S. private equity firm Warburg Pincus [WP.UL], plans to use a portion of the share sale proceeds to fund an ongoing $1.8 billion internet backbone expansion.

The company sold 1.73 billion shares, including an over-allotment, at 16.80 pesos apiece in the country's second-largest initial public offering (IPO), behind only Robinsons Retail Holdings Inc's $627 million share sale in 2013.

The valuation of Converge is justified by the company's high growth potential, Converge CEO Dennis Anthony Uy told ANC news channel.

By 2025, Converge would offer services to 80 million of the country's 107 million population, he said.

To date, Converge has clocked up roughly 750,000 residential customers mostly in and around the capital Manila.

($1 = 48.41 Philippine pesos)

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Ed Davies)

By Neil Jerome Morales


Financials
Sales 2020 165 B 3 416 M 3 416 M
Net income 2020 3 549 M 73,4 M 73,4 M
Net cash 2020 17 578 M 363 M 363 M
P/E ratio 2020 28,7x
Yield 2020 1,15%
Capitalization 104 B 2 139 M 2 141 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,52x
EV / Sales 2021 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 17 584
Free-Float 28,3%
Chart ROBINSONS RETAIL HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Robinsons Retail Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROBINSONS RETAIL HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 78,51 PHP
Last Close Price 66,15 PHP
Spread / Highest target 39,1%
Spread / Average Target 18,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robina Y. Gokongwei-Pe President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lance Yu Gokongwei Chairman
Mylene A. Kasiban Chief Financial Officer
James L. Go Vice Chairman
Antonio L. Go Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROBINSONS RETAIL HOLDINGS, INC.-17.31%2 139
WALMART INC.21.05%407 635
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.4.46%36 481
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-14.31%28 904
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-7.00%24 133
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED15.13%18 572
