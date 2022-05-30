Log in
    RRHI   PHY7318T1011

ROBINSONS RETAIL HOLDINGS, INC.

(RRHI)
  Report
End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange  -  05-26
52.20 PHP   +0.19%
05/30/2022 | 08:39am EDT
PU
05/27ROBINSONS RETAIL : Share Buy-Back Transactions
PU
05/17Robinsons Retail Repurchases Shares
MT
Robinsons Retail : Share Buy-Back Transactions

05/30/2022 | 08:39am EDT
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-C CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17
OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE
AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER 1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) May 27, 20222. SEC Identification Number A2002017563. BIR Tax Identification No. 216303212000 4. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter ROBINSONS RETAIL HOLDINGS, INC.5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation Philippines6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office 43rd Floor, Robinsons Equitable Tower, ADB Avenue corner Poveda Street, Ortigas Center, Pasig City, Metro Manila Postal Code16008. Issuer's telephone number, including area code (632) 8635-0751 9. Former name or former address, if changed since last report N/A 10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
Common 1,491,264,580
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein 9

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

Robinsons Retail Holdings, Inc.RRHI PSE Disclosure Form 9-1 - Share Buy-Back Transactions References: Section 9 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Subject of the Disclosure

Robinsons Retail Holdings, Inc. Share Buy-Back Transaction

Background/Description of the Disclosure

Share buyback on May 27, 2022.
The Board of Directors of RRHI approved the share buyback program of Php2.0 billion on March 9, 2020.
The Board of Directors of RRHI approved the extension of the share buyback program for the additional amount of Php2.0 billion on February 26, 2021.
On February 11, 2022, the Board of Directors of RRHI approved to further extend the share buyback program for the additional amount of Philippine Pesos: One Billion (Php1,000,000,000.00)
On April 27, 2022, the Board of Directors of RRHI approved to further extend the share buyback program for the additional amount of Philippine Pesos: One Billion (Php1,000,000,000.00)
The total amount allotted for the share buyback is Philippine Pesos: Six Billion (Php6,000,000,000.00).

Type of Securities

  • Common
  • PreferredN/A
  • OthersN/A
Details of Share Buy-Back Transaction(s)
Date of Transaction Number of Shares Purchased Price Per Share
May 27, 2022 600 52.05
May 27, 2022 600 52.10
May 27, 2022 9,300 52.20
May 27, 2022 300 52.25
May 27, 2022 165,600 52.20
May 27, 2022 34,400 52.15
210,800
Effects on Number of Shares
Before After
Outstanding Shares 1,491,475,380 1,491,264,580
Treasury Shares 85,013,980 85,224,780
Cumulative Number of Shares Purchased to Date 1 85,224,780
Total Amount Appropriated for the Buy-Back Program Php6,000,000,000
Total Amount of Shares Repurchased Php4,787,978,836
Other Relevant Information

As a result of the buyback made on May 27, 2022, the remaining balance of the amount for the buyback as of this date is Php1,212,021,164.

1 From the date when the share buy-back program commenced.

Filed on behalf by:
Name Mylene Kasiban
Designation Chief Financial Officer

Disclaimer

Robinsons Retail Holdings Inc. published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 12:38:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
