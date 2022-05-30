Robinsons Retail : Share Buy-Back Transactions

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-C
CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17
OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE
AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER
1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) May 27, 20222. SEC Identification Number A2002017563. BIR Tax Identification No. 216303212000 4. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter ROBINSONS RETAIL HOLDINGS, INC.5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation Philippines6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office 43rd Floor, Robinsons Equitable Tower, ADB Avenue corner Poveda Street, Ortigas Center, Pasig City, Metro ManilaPostal Code16008. Issuer's telephone number, including area code (632) 8635-0751 9. Former name or former address, if changed since last report N/A 10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
Title of Each Class
Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
Common
1,491,264,580
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein 9
The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.
Robinsons Retail Holdings, Inc.RRHI
PSE Disclosure Form 9-1 - Share Buy-Back Transactions References: Section 9 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Subject of the Disclosure
Robinsons Retail Holdings, Inc. Share Buy-Back Transaction
Background/Description of the Disclosure
Share buyback on May 27, 2022.
The Board of Directors of RRHI approved the share buyback program of Php2.0 billion on March 9, 2020.
The Board of Directors of RRHI approved the extension of the share buyback program for the additional amount of Php2.0 billion on February 26, 2021.
On February 11, 2022, the Board of Directors of RRHI approved to further extend the share buyback program for the additional amount of Philippine Pesos: One Billion (Php1,000,000,000.00)
On April 27, 2022, the Board of Directors of RRHI approved to further extend the share buyback program for the additional amount of Philippine Pesos: One Billion (Php1,000,000,000.00)
The total amount allotted for the share buyback is Philippine Pesos: Six Billion (Php6,000,000,000.00).
Type of Securities
Common
PreferredN/A
OthersN/A
Details of Share Buy-Back Transaction(s)
Date of Transaction
Number of Shares Purchased
Price Per Share
May 27, 2022
600
52.05
May 27, 2022
600
52.10
May 27, 2022
9,300
52.20
May 27, 2022
300
52.25
May 27, 2022
165,600
52.20
May 27, 2022
34,400
52.15
210,800
Effects on Number of Shares
Before
After
Outstanding Shares
1,491,475,380
1,491,264,580
Treasury Shares
85,013,980
85,224,780
Cumulative Number of Shares Purchased to Date 1
85,224,780
Total Amount Appropriated for the Buy-Back Program
Php6,000,000,000
Total Amount of Shares Repurchased
Php4,787,978,836
Other Relevant Information
As a result of the buyback made on May 27, 2022, the remaining balance of the amount for the buyback as of this date is Php1,212,021,164.
1 From the date when the share buy-back program commenced.
Robinsons Retail Holdings Inc. published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 12:38:02 UTC.