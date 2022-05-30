Robinsons Retail : Share Buy-Back Transactions

SEC FORM 17-C

May 27, 2022

A200201756

216303212000

ROBINSONS RETAIL HOLDINGS, INC.

Philippines

43rd Floor, Robinsons Equitable Tower, ADB Avenue corner Poveda Street, Ortigas Center, Pasig City, Metro Manila

1600

(632) 8635-0751

Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding Common 1,491,264,580

Date of Report: May 27, 2022
SEC Identification Number: A200201756
BIR Tax Identification No.: 216303212000
Exact name of issuer: ROBINSONS RETAIL HOLDINGS, INC.
Country of incorporation: Philippines
Address: 43rd Floor, Robinsons Equitable Tower, ADB Avenue corner Poveda Street, Ortigas Center, Pasig City, Metro Manila
Postal Code: 1600
Telephone: (632) 8635-0751
Securities registered: Common Stock - 1,491,264,580 shares

Robinsons Retail Holdings, Inc.

RRHI

Subject of the Disclosure Robinsons Retail Holdings, Inc. Share Buy-Back Transaction Background/Description of the Disclosure Share buyback on May 27, 2022.

The Board of Directors of RRHI approved the share buyback program of Php2.0 billion on March 9, 2020.

The Board of Directors of RRHI approved the extension of the share buyback program for the additional amount of Php2.0 billion on February 26, 2021.

On February 11, 2022, the Board of Directors of RRHI approved to further extend the share buyback program for the additional amount of Philippine Pesos: One Billion (Php1,000,000,000.00)

On April 27, 2022, the Board of Directors of RRHI approved to further extend the share buyback program for the additional amount of Philippine Pesos: One Billion (Php1,000,000,000.00)

The total amount allotted for the share buyback is Philippine Pesos: Six Billion (Php6,000,000,000.00).

Common

Date of Transaction Number of Shares Purchased Price Per Share May 27, 2022 600 52.05 May 27, 2022 600 52.10 May 27, 2022 9,300 52.20 May 27, 2022 300 52.25 May 27, 2022 165,600 52.20 May 27, 2022 34,400 52.15 210,800

Before After Outstanding Shares 1,491,475,380 1,491,264,580 Treasury Shares 85,013,980 85,224,780

Cumulative Number of Shares Purchased to Date 1 85,224,780 Total Amount Appropriated for the Buy-Back Program Php6,000,000,000 Total Amount of Shares Repurchased Php4,787,978,836

Other Relevant Information As a result of the buyback made on May 27, 2022, the remaining balance of the amount for the buyback as of this date is Php1,212,021,164.

Details of Share Buy-Back Transaction(s)Effects on Number of Shares

1 From the date when the share buy-back program commenced.