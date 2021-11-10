10.11.2021Welcome to stop by us at Conex Korea!

You are warmly welcome to visit us at our booth booth no. J36(Kintex hall 2,3), Conex Korea. The fair is going on until 13th November.

Come and get familiar with the new RbitTM button bit series for Top Hammer. Rbit features the fastest rate of penetration in any of our bits so far. It breaks the rock faster and with less effort, causing significant savings in fuel costs, and has the lowest cost per meter, which is still very helpful in bringing down the total costs.

Warmly welcome!

Robit Team