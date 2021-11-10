Log in
10.11.2021Welcome to stop by us at Conex Korea!

11/10/2021 | 07:07am EST
You are warmly welcome to visit us at our booth booth no. J36(Kintex hall 2,3), Conex Korea. The fair is going on until 13th November.

Come and get familiar with the new RbitTM button bit series for Top Hammer. Rbit features the fastest rate of penetration in any of our bits so far. It breaks the rock faster and with less effort, causing significant savings in fuel costs, and has the lowest cost per meter, which is still very helpful in bringing down the total costs.

Warmly welcome!

Robit Team

Disclaimer

Robit plc published this content on 10 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 101 M 116 M 116 M
Net income 2021 1,43 M 1,65 M 1,65 M
Net Debt 2021 22,9 M 26,5 M 26,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 54,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 79,8 M 92,4 M 92,4 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,02x
EV / Sales 2022 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 267
Free-Float 70,7%
Managers and Directors
Tommi Petteri Lehtonen Co-Chief Executive Officer
Arto Halonen Deputy CEO, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Harri Juhani Sjöholm Chairman
Hannu-Kalle Reponen Independent Director
Mammu Marja Liisa Kaario Vice Chairman
