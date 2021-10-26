26.10.2021Meet us at Conex Korea 2021

Welcome to the largest and most comprehensive exhibition specialized for construction machinery in Korea. The 11th time organized Conex Korea 2021 will be held between 10-13 November in Kintex exhibition center in Seoul. You will find us at thebooth no. J36 (Kintex hall 2,3).

Robit will introduce its unbeatable solutions especially for underground construction and tunneling but also for other applications. We'll bring You the latest knowledge of Forepoling technology, also known as tube umbrella, where tunnel roof is strengthened in broken rock conditions. Drilling system consists of casing tubes which are drilled through the overburden as an umbrella and filled with grouting. Robit® Casing System, known as patented Robit® RoX Casing Systems series for forepoling, allows easy driving of the casing tubes into the ground with low torque demand. In modern forepoling also fibreglass casings can be used for ultra-long face bolts.

Come and get familiar also for the new RbitTM button bit series for Top Hammer. Rbits features the fastest rate of penetration in any of our bits so far. It breaks the rock faster and with less effort, causing significant savings in fuel costs, and has the lowest cost per meter, which is still very helpful in bringing down the total costs.

Robit team will be delighted to tell you more about our tunneling products and also other drilling consumables in our offering.

Warmly welcome!

Robit Team