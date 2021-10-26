Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Finland
  Nasdaq Helsinki
  Robit Oyj
  News
  Summary
    ROBIT   FI4000150016

ROBIT OYJ

(ROBIT)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

26.10.2021Meet us at Conex Korea 2021

10/26/2021 | 07:56am EDT
Welcome to the largest and most comprehensive exhibition specialized for construction machinery in Korea. The 11th time organized Conex Korea 2021 will be held between 10-13 November in Kintex exhibition center in Seoul. You will find us at thebooth no. J36 (Kintex hall 2,3).

Robit will introduce its unbeatable solutions especially for underground construction and tunneling but also for other applications. We'll bring You the latest knowledge of Forepoling technology, also known as tube umbrella, where tunnel roof is strengthened in broken rock conditions. Drilling system consists of casing tubes which are drilled through the overburden as an umbrella and filled with grouting. Robit® Casing System, known as patented Robit® RoX Casing Systems series for forepoling, allows easy driving of the casing tubes into the ground with low torque demand. In modern forepoling also fibreglass casings can be used for ultra-long face bolts.

Come and get familiar also for the new RbitTM button bit series for Top Hammer. Rbits features the fastest rate of penetration in any of our bits so far. It breaks the rock faster and with less effort, causing significant savings in fuel costs, and has the lowest cost per meter, which is still very helpful in bringing down the total costs.

Robit team will be delighted to tell you more about our tunneling products and also other drilling consumables in our offering.

Warmly welcome!

Robit Team

Disclaimer

Robit plc published this content on 26 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2021 11:55:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 102 M 118 M 118 M
Net income 2021 1,10 M 1,28 M 1,28 M
Net Debt 2021 21,3 M 24,7 M 24,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 81,6x
Yield 2021 0,56%
Capitalization 94,6 M 110 M 110 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,14x
EV / Sales 2022 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 272
Free-Float 70,7%
Chart ROBIT OYJ
Duration : Period :
Robit Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROBIT OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 4,49 €
Average target price 4,85 €
Spread / Average Target 8,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tommi Petteri Lehtonen Co-Chief Executive Officer
Arto Halonen Deputy CEO, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Harri Juhani Sjöholm Chairman
Hannu-Kalle Reponen Independent Director
Mammu Marja Liisa Kaario Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROBIT OYJ23.01%110
MISUMI GROUP INC.41.21%11 949
HITACHI METALS, LTD.37.93%8 124
TRELLEBORG AB (PUBL)3.64%5 965
SFS GROUP AG19.81%5 133
GATES INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION PLC31.97%4 915