ROBIT PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 15 MARCH 2023 AT 4.15 PM

RESOLUTIONS OF THE ORGANIZATION MEETING OF ROBIT PLC’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The Board of Directors appointed at Robit Plc’s Annual General Meeting held on 15 March 2023 has elected from among its members a Chairman of the Board, a Vice Chairman of the Board, as well as members to serve on Robit Plc’s People Committee, Working Committee and Audit Committee at its organization meeting.

The Board of Directors elected Markku Teräsvasara as a Chairman of the Board and Harri Sjöholm as a Vice Chairman of the Board. Jari Gadd, attorney of Borenius Attorneys Ltd, was elected as a Secretary of Robit Plc’s Board of Directors.

Mikko Kuitunen (Chairman), Harri Sjöholm and Eeva-Liisa Virkkunen were elected as members of the People Committee.

Markku Teräsvasara (Chairman), Lasse Aho and Harri Sjöholm were elected as members of the Working Committee.

Anne Leskelä (Chairman), Harri Sjöholm and Eeva-Liisa Virkkunen were elected as members of the Audit Committee.

The Board of Directors holds that all members of the Board of Directors are independent of the company and its significant shareholders, except for Harri Sjöholm, who is dependent on a significant shareholder of the company.

