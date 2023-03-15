Advanced search
RESOLUTIONS OF THE ORGANIZATION MEETING OF ROBIT PLC'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

03/15/2023 | 10:16am EDT
RESOLUTIONS OF THE ORGANIZATION MEETING OF ROBIT PLC'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The Board of Directors appointed at Robit Plc’s Annual General Meeting held on 15 March 2023 has elected from among its members a Chairman of the Board, a Vice Chairman of the Board, as well as members to serve on Robit Plc’s People Committee, Working Committee and Audit Committee at its organization meeting.

The Board of Directors elected Markku Teräsvasara as a Chairman of the Board and Harri Sjöholm as a Vice Chairman of the Board. Jari Gadd, attorney of Borenius Attorneys Ltd, was elected as a Secretary of Robit Plc’s Board of Directors.

Mikko Kuitunen (Chairman), Harri Sjöholm and Eeva-Liisa Virkkunen were elected as members of the People Committee.

Markku Teräsvasara (Chairman), Lasse Aho and Harri Sjöholm were elected as members of the Working Committee.

Anne Leskelä (Chairman), Harri Sjöholm and Eeva-Liisa Virkkunen were elected as members of the Audit Committee.

The Board of Directors holds that all members of the Board of Directors are independent of the company and its significant shareholders, except for Harri Sjöholm, who is dependent on a significant shareholder of the company.

ROBIT PLC
Board of Directors

Further information:
Markku Teräsvasara, Chairman
+358 40 641 8474
markku.terasvasara@gmail.com

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media
www.robitgroup.com

Robit is the expert focused on high quality drilling consumables for mining and construction markets globally to help you drill Further. Faster. Robit strives to be world number one company in drilling consumables. Through our high and proven quality Top Hammer, Down the Hole and Geotechnical products, and our expert services, we deliver saving in drilling costs to our customers. Robit has its own sales and service points in seven countries and an active distributor network through which it sells to more than 100 countries. Robit’s manufacturing units are located in Finland, South Korea, Australia and the UK. Robit’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Further information is available at www.robitgroup.com.


