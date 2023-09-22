ROBIT PLC MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 22 SEPTEMBER 2023 AT 8.30 A.M. EEST
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Lasse Aho
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Robit Oyj
LEI: 743700NRL9EH2FLPH480
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 38095/6/6
Transaction date: 2023-09-21
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000150016
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 17241 Unit price: 1.45 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 17241 Volume weighted average price: 1.45 EUR
ROBIT PLC
Arto Halonen
Further information:
Robit Plc
Arto Halonen, Group CEO
+358 40 028 0717
arto.halonen@robitgroup.com
www.robitgroup.com
Robit is the specialist focused on high quality drilling consumables for the mining and construction markets globally to help you drill even Further. Faster. Robit strives to be the world’s number one drilling consumables company. Through our proven, high-quality Top Hammer, Down the Hole and Geotechnical products and our expert services, we deliver drilling cost savings to our customers. Robit has its own sales and service points in seven countries and an active network of distributors through which it sells to more than 100 countries. Robit’s manufacturing facilities are located in Finland, South Korea, Australia and the United Kingdom. Robit shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. More information is available at www.robitgroup.com.