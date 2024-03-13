ROBIT PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 13 MARCH 2024 AT 17.00 EET

ROBIT PLC PUBLISHES CERTAIN CORRECTED INTERIM AND HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL INFORMATION FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2023

Robit Plc has, in its consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2023, adjusted the presentation of cash and other financial assets in accordance with IAS 8, as described in note 6.4.

Robit corrects the presentation of cash and other financial assets in its interim reports for the year 2023. These adjustments have no impact on the company's income statement or equity. The group has funds invested in a short-term bond fund, which the group has classified as liquid cash. However, investments within this bond fund may exceed 90 days, and the volatility indicating the fund's risk has been higher on average than what is allowed for cash reserves. Therefore, the investment in the bond fund has been reclassified from cash reserves to “other financial assets”, which are valued at fair value with impact on the income statement.

The information presented in the interim reports for the periods January 1 to March 31, 2023, January 1 to June 30, 2023, and January 1 to September 30, 2023, in the group's balance sheet and cash flow statement has been corrected, as shown in the tables below.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION EUR, thousand Reported

30 Sep 2023 Restated Restated

30 Sep 2023 Other financial assets 1 603 1 603 Cash and cash equivalents 7 353 -1 603 5 751 Total 7 353 7 353 EUR, thousand Reported

30 Jun 2023 Restated Restated

30 Jun 2023 Other financial assets 1 603 1 603 Cash and cash equivalents 8 616 -1 603 7 013 Total 8 616 8 616 EUR, thousand Reported

31 Mar 2023 Restated Restated

31 Mar 2023 Other financial assets 1 603 1 603 Cash and cash equivalents 5 461 -1 603 3 858 Total 5 461 5 461 CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT EUR, thousand Reported

30 Sep 2023 Restated Restated

30 Sep 2023 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the financial period 8 616 -1 603 7 013 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the financial period 7 353 -1 603 5 751 EUR, thousand Reported

30 Jun 2023 Restated Restated

30 Jun 2023 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the financial period 5 461 -1 603 3 858 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the financial period 8 616 -1 603 7 013 EUR, thousand Reported

31 Mar 2023 Restated Restated

31 Mar 2023 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the financial period 7 688 -1 603 6 085 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the financial period 5 461 -1 603 3 858 KEY FIGURES 30 Sep 2023 30 Jun 2023 31 Mar 2023 Net gearing % Reported 58,9 % 56,2 % 63,1 % Restated 62,4 % 59,6 % 66,4 %





Lempäälä 13 March 2024

ROBIT PLC

Board of Directors

Further information:

Arto Halonen, Group CEO

+358 40 028 0717

arto.halonen@robitgroup.com

Ville Peltonen, Group CFO

+358 40 759 9142

ville.peltonen@robitgroup.com

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Key media

www.robitgroup.com