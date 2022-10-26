Advanced search
    ROBIT   FI4000150016

ROBIT OYJ

(ROBIT)
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  04:50 2022-10-26 am EDT
2.445 EUR   +1.88%
04:46aRobit plc's financial information and annual general meeting in 2023
GL
04:45aRobit plc's financial information and annual general meeting in 2023
AQ
04:40aRobit Plc : Net sales and profitability continued to improve in the third quarter
AQ
ROBIT PLC'S FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN 2023

10/26/2022 | 04:46am EDT
ROBIT PLC          STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE          26 OCTOBER 2022 AT 11.45 AM
                     
ROBIT PLC’S FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN 2023

Robit Plc will publish its financial statement release, half-year financial report as well as financial reviews of January–March and January–September in 2023 as follows:

20.02.2023     Financial statements release for financial period ending on 31 December 2022
28.04.2023     Financial review for January–March 2023
01.08.2023     Half-year financial report for January–June 2023
23.10.2023     Financial review for January–September 2023

Robit observes a 30-day period of silence before publishing financial reports. During the silent period, Robit will not comment on the company’s financial position or prospects and shall not meet with representatives of the capital markets or financial media.

Robit’s Annual General Meeting is scheduled for 15 March 2023, in Tampere, Finland. The Board of Directors will give a separate notice of the Annual General Meeting. Possible requests from shareholders to include matters on the agenda of Robit’s 2023 AGM shall be sent to investors@robitgroup.com, not later than 20 January 2023.

The documents of the AGM will be published on the company’s website latest on 22 February 2023.

The company’s dividend payment date is the 10. banking day of the AGM, thus 29 March 2023.

Robit’s financial information is published in Finnish and in English and is available on the company website at www.robitgroup.com.

ROBIT PLC
Arto Halonen

Further information:
Arto Halonen, Group CEO
+358 40 028 0717
arto.halonen@robitgroup.com

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media
www.robitgroup.com

Robit is the expert focused on high quality drilling consumables for mining and construction markets globally to help you drill Further. Faster. Robit strives to be world number one company in drilling consumables. Through our high and proven quality Top Hammer, Down the Hole and Geotechnical products, and our expert services, we deliver saving in drilling costs to our customers. Robit has its own sales and service points in eight countries and an active distributor network through which it sells to more than 100 countries. Robit’s manufacturing units are located in Finland, South Korea, Australia and the UK. Robit’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Further information is available at www.robitgroup.com.


