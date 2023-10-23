ROBIT PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 23 OCTOBER 2023 AT 18.15 EEST



ROBIT PLC’S FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN 2024

Robit Plc will publish its financial statements release, half-year financial report as well as financial reviews of January–March and January–September in 2024 as follows:

Wednesday 21.02.2024 Financial statements release for financial period ending on 31 December 2023 Tuesday 23.04.2024 Financial review for January–March 2024 Friday 02.08.2024 Half-year financial report for January–June 2024 Thursday 24.10.2024 Financial review for January–September 2024

Robit observes a 30-day period of silence before publishing financial reports. During the silent period, Robit will not comment on the company’s financial position or prospects and shall not meet with representatives of the capital markets or financial media.

Robit’s Annual General Meeting is scheduled for 3 April 2024, in Tampere, Finland. The Board of Directors will give a separate notice of the Annual General Meeting. Possible requests from shareholders to include matters on the agenda of Robit’s 2024 AGM shall be sent to investors@robitgroup.com , not later than 24 January 2024.

The documents of the AGM will be published on the company’s website latest on 13 March 2024.

The company’s dividend payment date is the 10. banking day of the AGM, thus 17 April 2024.

Robit’s financial information is published in Finnish and in English and is available on the company website at www.robitgroup.com .

