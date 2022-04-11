Log in
    ROBIT   FI4000150016

ROBIT OYJ

(ROBIT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  04/11 06:36:18 am EDT
2.915 EUR   -1.19%
04/06ROBIT OYJ : 6.4.2022Acompáñanos en el Stand E-102, Expomina Peru 2022
PU
04/05ROBIT OYJ : 5.4.2022Sustainability at Robit
PU
03/24ROBIT OYJ : PLC'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS DECIDED TO INCREASE THE MAXIMUM SIZE OF THE PERFORMANCE-BASED SHARE PLAN 2022–2024
PU
Robit Oyj : 11.4.2022Robit® Rotary Tricone bits & drill pipes

04/11/2022 | 06:42am EDT
Robit® Rotary Bits have optimum cutting structure and robust bearing technology to deliver maximum performance.

Advanced technology of RC Rotary Bits:

  • Conical inserts on gage
  • Single row gauge protection with flat inserts
  • Full shirttail protection for soft to medium hard formations and moderately abrasive formations

Advanced technology of Rotary Bits:

  • Blunt conical on gage row
  • Full shirttail protection for hard & very abrasive formations
  • Double row gage protection with spherical Inserts
  • Hard facing on cone OD profile to minimize steel erosion

Download brocures:

For other models & rotary drill pipes please contact our sales: sales@robitgroup.com

Disclaimer

Robit plc published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 10:40:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 101 M 109 M 109 M
Net income 2021 1,43 M 1,55 M 1,55 M
Net Debt 2021 22,9 M 24,9 M 24,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 42,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 62,2 M 67,7 M 67,7 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,85x
EV / Sales 2022 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 273
Free-Float 70,4%
Chart ROBIT OYJ
Duration : Period :
Robit Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROBIT OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2,95 €
Average target price 4,10 €
Spread / Average Target 39,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Arto Halonen Chief Executive Officer
Ville Peltonen Chief Financial Officer & Group Controller
Harri Juhani Sjöholm Chairman
Mikko Antti Mikael Kuitunen Independent Director
Anne Maritta Leskelä Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROBIT OYJ-26.80%68
MISUMI GROUP INC.-26.91%7 887
HITACHI METALS, LTD.-6.29%6 867
TRELLEBORG AB (PUBL)-8.49%6 232
SFS GROUP AG-5.23%4 794
GATES INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION PLC-16.72%3 860