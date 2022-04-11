Robit Oyj : 11.4.2022Robit® Rotary Tricone bits & drill pipes

Robit® Rotary Bits have optimum cutting structure and robust bearing technology to deliver maximum performance.
Advanced technology of RC Rotary Bits:
-
Conical inserts on gage
-
Single row gauge protection with flat inserts
-
Full shirttail protection for soft to medium hard formations and moderately abrasive formations
Advanced technology of Rotary Bits:
-
Blunt conical on gage row
-
Full shirttail protection for hard & very abrasive formations
-
Double row gage protection with spherical Inserts
-
Hard facing on cone OD profile to minimize steel erosion
Download brocures:
For other models & rotary drill pipes please contact our sales: sales@robitgroup.com
Disclaimer
Robit plc published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 10:40:03 UTC.