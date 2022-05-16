Robit Oyj : 16.5.2022Welcome to visit us at DRILL 2022 Conference and Exhibition

We are delighted to welcome you to Adelaide, South Australia on 17-19 May for DRILL 2022.

The conference and exhibition will be held at the Adelaide Convention Centre with a theme "Gearing for Growth".

Get a firsthand look at our new products, comprehensive services and integrated solutions. Get familiar for our new Top Hammer Rbit series as well as tubeless DTH WH TL hammer family and DTH bits.

We serve You at our booth #31. You are more than welcome!

Robit Australian team