  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Robit Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ROBIT   FI4000150016

ROBIT OYJ

(ROBIT)
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  05/16 03:53:46 am EDT
2.490 EUR   +3.53%
ROBIT OYJ : 16.5.2022Welcome to visit us at DRILL 2022 Conference and Exhibition
PU
05/10ROBIT OYJ : 10.5.2022Warmly welcome to visit Borr & Spräng 2022 on 13th May 2022 in Happy Tammsvik, Stockholm, Sweden
PU
ROBIT OYJ : Plc's financing agreement extended
PU
Robit Oyj : 16.5.2022Welcome to visit us at DRILL 2022 Conference and Exhibition

05/16/2022 | 04:10am EDT
We are delighted to welcome you to Adelaide, South Australia on 17-19 May for DRILL 2022.

The conference and exhibition will be held at the Adelaide Convention Centre with a theme "Gearing for Growth".

Get a firsthand look at our new products, comprehensive services and integrated solutions. Get familiar for our new Top Hammer Rbit series as well as tubeless DTH WH TL hammer family and DTH bits.

We serve You at our booth #31. You are more than welcome!

Robit Australian team

Disclaimer

Robit plc published this content on 16 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 May 2022 08:09:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 101 M 105 M 105 M
Net income 2021 1,43 M 1,48 M 1,48 M
Net Debt 2021 22,9 M 23,9 M 23,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 34,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 50,7 M 52,8 M 52,8 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,73x
EV / Sales 2022 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 271
Free-Float 70,1%
Chart ROBIT OYJ
Duration : Period :
Robit Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROBIT OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2,41 €
Average target price 3,10 €
Spread / Average Target 28,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Arto Halonen Chief Executive Officer
Ville Peltonen Chief Financial Officer & Group Controller
Harri Juhani Sjöholm Chairman
Mikko Antti Mikael Kuitunen Independent Director
Anne Maritta Leskelä Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROBIT OYJ-40.32%53
HITACHI METALS, LTD.-6.38%6 601
MISUMI GROUP INC.-39.68%6 264
TRELLEBORG AB (PUBL)-7.23%5 885
SFS GROUP AG-8.40%4 487
DONGGUAN YIHEDA AUTOMATION CO., LTD.-22.29%4 219