The latest issue of Robit's customer magazine, Bulletin, is out now! The 2/2023 issue features stories on "Westauz chose Robit for the Norseman gold project" and "Dwarsrivier chromium mine improving productivity with Robit's tools", as well as other interesting articles.
Read the magazine here: Bulletin 2/2023
