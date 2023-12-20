Robit Plc is a Finland-based company that develops, produces and markets button bits for rock drilling and casing systems for ground drilling. The Company's products can be divided into top hammer drilling consumables, which are used for rock drilling, and down-the-hole (DTH) drilling consumables, which are used for ground drilling. Its rock drilling offering comprises threaded button bits, drifter rods, extension rods, coupling sleeves, pilot adapters, and reamers. The components for ground drilling include pilots, rings, and impact shoes. The Company also offers site investigation, piling, bench drilling, production drilling, drifting and tunneling, forepoling, anchoring, horizontal drilling, micropiling and underpiling, and water well drilling. The Company has sales companies in Finland, South Korea, the United States, Russia, South Africa and Peru, and sales offices in Thailand and China. Its subsidiaries include Bulroc Ltd and Drilling Tools Australia Pty Ltd, among others.