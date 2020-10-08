Robit Oyj : 8.10.2020Robit® DTH Steel Fist – Proven Quality Worldwide

Robit® Steel Fist product family is designed for specific piling operations, sizes from 273 mm up to 1524 mm. New economic way for traditional piling work, but also capable for installing water-proof Pipe-Pile-Walls. No ring bit is needed when piling with DTH SF. Usage in homogenous soil conditions with small boulders. Robit® Steel Fist Casing Systems are available for all the common Down The Hole hammers and can be used for all applications where the casing is left in the ground, but have been especially designed for piling single piles and Pipe-Pile-Walls.

Robit DTH SF Concentric overburden drilling systems offer:

Superior speed

Reliability over the traditional drilling methods

Save on overall drilling costs

Available for casing sizes: 273-1524 mm / 10¾'- 60'

Please download the brochure: Robit® DTH SF