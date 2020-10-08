Log in
ROBIT OYJ

(ROBIT)
Robit Oyj : 8.10.2020Robit® DTH Steel Fist – Proven Quality Worldwide

10/08/2020 | 07:10am EDT

Robit® Steel Fist product family is designed for specific piling operations, sizes from 273 mm up to 1524 mm. New economic way for traditional piling work, but also capable for installing water-proof Pipe-Pile-Walls. No ring bit is needed when piling with DTH SF. Usage in homogenous soil conditions with small boulders. Robit® Steel Fist Casing Systems are available for all the common Down The Hole hammers and can be used for all applications where the casing is left in the ground, but have been especially designed for piling single piles and Pipe-Pile-Walls.

Robit DTH SF Concentric overburden drilling systems offer:

  • Superior speed
  • Reliability over the traditional drilling methods
  • Save on overall drilling costs
  • Available for casing sizes: 273-1524 mm / 10¾'- 60'

Please download the brochure: Robit® DTH SF

Disclaimer

Robit plc published this content on 08 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2020 11:09:00 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 90,7 M 107 M 107 M
Net income 2020 -2,81 M -3,30 M -3,30 M
Net Debt 2020 23,5 M 27,6 M 27,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 -16,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 45,0 M 53,0 M 52,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,76x
EV / Sales 2021 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 266
Free-Float 65,8%
Technical analysis trends ROBIT OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 2,00 €
Last Close Price 2,14 €
Spread / Highest target -6,54%
Spread / Average Target -6,54%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tommi Petteri Lehtonen Co-Chief Executive Officer
Harri Juhani Sjöholm Chairman
Arto Halonen Deputy CEO, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Hannu-Kalle Reponen Independent Director
Mammu Marja Liisa Kaario Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROBIT OYJ-26.21%53
MISUMI GROUP INC.9.99%8 022
HITACHI METALS, LTD.2.42%6 666
HARMONIC DRIVE SYSTEMS INC.27.70%6 114
TRELLEBORG AB0.03%5 138
SFS GROUP AG0.54%3 829
