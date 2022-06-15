Robit Oyj : CORRECTION TO THE ESEF FILE ATTACHMENT TO THE COMPILATION OF ROBIT CORPORATION'S FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 2021

ROBIT PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 15 June 2022 AT 10.00 A.M.



CORRECTION TO THE ESEF FILE ATTACHMENT TO THE COMPILATION OF ROBIT CORPORATION'S FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 2021

Robit Plc published its financial statements for 2021 on February 15, 2022 in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF). The consolidated financial statements published at that time did not include the Board of Directors' report. The revised ESEF attachment is now available at www.robitgroup.com and attached to this release.

