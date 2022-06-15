Log in
    ROBIT   FI4000150016

ROBIT OYJ

(ROBIT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  03:04 2022-06-15 am EDT
2.350 EUR   -2.08%
Correction to the esef file attachment to the compilation of robit corporation's financial statements 2021
GL
Correction to the esef file attachment to the compilation of robit corporation's financial statements 2021
AQ
ROBIT OYJ : 2.6.2022Robit's consumables were introduced for Cimertex's customers in a seminar held 31st May 2022, Portugal
PU
Robit Oyj : CORRECTION TO THE ESEF FILE ATTACHMENT TO THE COMPILATION OF ROBIT CORPORATION'S FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 2021

06/15/2022 | 03:13am EDT
ROBIT PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 15 June 2022 AT 10.00 A.M.

CORRECTION TO THE ESEF FILE ATTACHMENT TO THE COMPILATION OF ROBIT CORPORATION'S FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 2021

Robit Plc published its financial statements for 2021 on February 15, 2022 in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF). The consolidated financial statements published at that time did not include the Board of Directors' report. The revised ESEF attachment is now available at www.robitgroup.com and attached to this release.

ROBIT PLC

Further information:
Arto Halonen, CEO
+358 40 028 0717
arto.halonen@robitgroup.com

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media
www.robitgroup.com

Robit is a strongly internationalized growth company servicing global customers and selling drilling consumables for applications in mining, construction, geotechnical engineering and well drilling. The company's offering is divided into three product and service ranges: Top Hammer, Down the Hole and Geotechnical. Robit has sales and service points in 8 countries as well as an active sales network in more than 100 countries. Robit's manufacturing units are located in Finland, South Korea, Australia and the UK. Robit's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Further information is available at www.robitgroup.com.

Robit plc published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 07:12:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
