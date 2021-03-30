Robit Oyj : 30.3.2021Robit ProTALK – Ville Pohja, VP Geotechnical

POSITION AND MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES AT ROBIT

I am heading Robit's Geotechnical business area, which consists of our offering for foundation drilling and well drilling. Geotechnical is one of Robit's three strategic business areas (SBA) alongside Top Hammer and Down the Hole SBAs. My responsibilities include among others global growth, profitability and offering development of Geotechnical SBA.

EXPERIENCE ON THE FIELD

I have been in the industry now for six years. My background in drilling business is in sales and product management. My first years at Robit I had the privilege to work in a sales area where I could work in all Robit's main application areas; mining, quarrying, tunneling, piling and well drilling. During the six-year period I have been involved a lot with casing systems in different roles in the organization.

KEY MARKET TRENDS ON THE FIELD FOR THE NEXT FEW YEARS

In foundation work installing steel piles with DTH tools as a method is growing. This I see as a positive trend for us and for the whole industry in general. Driver behind this trend is growing awareness of the method which is recognized as fast and extremely reliable. In urban areas best spots are already taken so construction projects are being conducted more and more in demanding ground conditions and locations. This builds more demand for our geotechnical tools.

In well drilling geothermal energy is an important part of global emission reduction targets. Current political atmosphere is favorable for geothermal energy and thus for drilling tools. Holes in this industry are becoming deeper and we keep on pushing the limits what DTH drilling tools are capable of.

HOW DO ROBIT'S ONGOING ACTIONS SUPPORT THE CUSTOMERS AND THEIR CURRENT CHALLENGES?

We are known for our wide offering of reliable products which allows us to serve our customers with the best cost per drill meter solution in different projects and conditions. This development with our offering we keep working on.

We have built and keep building technical hands-on know-how to ensure we are able to help and support our customers at the site with anything they need.

HOW DO YOU SEE ROBIT IN 2021 - WHAT ARE YOUR MAIN EXPECTATIONS ON YOUR FIELD?

2021 will still be some ways affected by COVID-19 but hopefully by the end of the year situation will start to normalize. We expect stimulus packages to accelerate large infrastructure and construction projects. Outlook for 2021 is good at the moment and I expect Robit to grow in geotechnical business - especially in well drilling.

For more information: Ville Pohja, firstname.lastname@robitgroup.com