Robit Plc – Interim Report Q3 2021

Interim Report January-September 2021

2 ROBIT PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 28 OCTOBER 2021 AT 11.00 A.M. ROBIT PLC INTERIM REPORT 1 JANUARY-30 SEPTEMBER 2021: PROFITABILITY IMPROVED SIGNIFICANTLY In the text, 'review period' or 'third quarter of the year' refers to 1 July-30 September 2021 (Q3), and 'January-September' refers to 1 January-30 September 2021. Figures from the corresponding time period in 2020 are given in parentheses. All the figures presented are in euros. Percentages are calculated from thousands of euros. 1 July-30 September 2021 in brief Net sales EUR 26.4 million (24.2), change 8.9%

EBITDA EUR 2.5 million (1.7)

EBITA EUR 1.4 million (0.3)

EBIT 4.4% (0.5)

Review period net income EUR 0.8 million (-0.6)

(-0.6) Net cash flow for operating activities EUR 0.4 million (0.6) 1 January-30 September 2021 in brief Net sales EUR 74.5 million (67.9), change 9.6%

EBITDA EUR 5.9 million (3.1)

EBITA EUR 2.4 million (-0.9)

(-0.9) EBIT 2.4% (-2.2)

(-2.2) Review period net income EUR 1.0 million (-3.4)

(-3.4) Net cash flow for operating activities EUR -3.7 million (0.2)

-3.7 million (0.2) Equity ratio at the end of the review period 44.2% (45.1) Key financials Q3 2021 Q3 2020 Change % Q1-Q3 Q1-Q3 Change % 2020 2021 2020 Net sales, EUR 1,000 26,359 24,194 8.9 % 74,469 67,940 9.6 % 91,631 EBITDA*, EUR 1,000 2,504 1,658 51.0 % 5,945 3,064 94.0 % 5,116 EBITDA, % of net sales 9.5 % 6.9 % 8.0 % 4.5 % 5.6 % EBITA, EUR 1,000 1,382 324 -326.9 % 2,397 -880 372.3 % -48 EBITA, % of net sales 5.2 % 1.3 % 3.2 % -1.3 % -0.1 % EBIT, EUR 1,000 1,171 118 896.1 % 1,754 -1,493 217.4 % -868 EBIT, % of net sales 4.4 % 0.5 % 2.4 % -2.2 % -0.9 % Result for the period, EUR 1,000 814 -568 243.2 % 1,038 -3,409 130.5 % -2,894 Result for the period, % of net sales 3.1 % -2.3 % 1.4 % -5.0 % -3.2 % Earnings per share (EPS), EUR 1,000 0.04 -0.03 252.3 % 0.04 -0.16 122.0 % -0.14 Return on equity (ROE), %** 2.5 % -9.2 % -5.9 % Return on capital employed (ROCE), %** 2.7 % -7.4 % -2.6 % *No items affecting comparability Q1-Q3/2021 or Q1-Q3/2020 **Corrected the calculation principles to correspond to the formula defined for key figures ROBIT'S OUTLOOK FOR 2021 Robit expects the market situation to remain strong. Demand in the mining segment is supported by the positive development in metal prices. Demand in the construction industry is supported by the good work situation in the construction market areas that are relevant to Robit and the significant financing decided globally for the construction industry. The company expects COVID-19 restrictions to have a limited impact on the demand of Robit's products in 2021. Robit Plc - Interim Report 1 January-30 September 2021

3 Demand in the mining industry is high in 2021. Demand for consumable parts across cycles is more stable in relation to investment products. The positive development of mineral prices and bright outlook are reflected in the research drilling activities that are developing well. Prospection drilling is a cyclical part of the industry, reflecting the mining industry's willingness to invest in future capacity increases. The company has good growth potential in the mining segment. The construction industry is always locally cyclical, and the market situation can change rapidly. The prospects of Robit's customers are good, and projects related to infrastructure construction that are ongoing or to be launched in 2021 support the prospects for the end of the year. GUIDANCE FOR 2021 Robit updated its financial guidance for 2011 on 22 October 2021. New guidance Robit Plc expects the market situation to remain on a good level in the end of the year. The company estimates that net sales for 2021 will grow and comparable EBITDA profitability in euros will improve as follows: net sales being between EUR 97.0-101.0 million and comparable EBITDA profitability being at least EUR 7.0 million, assuming that exchange rates remain on the level of September 2021. Previous guidance Robit expects the market situation to develop positively and believes COVID-19 restrictions to have had a limited impact on the demand of Robit's products in 2021. Robit estimates that net sales for 2021 will grow and comparable EBITDA profitability in euros will improve compared with 2020. CEO TOMMI LEHTONEN: We achieved record net sales in the third quarter and, at the same time, took a step towards our long-term profitability targets. The quarter was the tenth in a row where we grew on the corresponding period. The growth in the quarter was mainly realised in the mining segment. The actions related to the sales margin improvement supported the development of profitability. The number of project deliveries decreased compared to the strong corresponding period. Overall, customer demand for Robit's offering remained at a good level. The shortage of sea freight capacity posed challenges in terms of supply. We have been ensuring product availability and customer satisfaction by growing our stock levels, advancing investments and raw material purchases as well as strengthening the ability of the supply chain. Robit Plc - Interim Report 1 January-30 September 2021

4 Net sales for the third quarter of the year Net sales and comparable EBITDA totalled EUR 26.4 million (EUR 24.2 million). There was an increase of 8.9% 30 15% compared to the corresponding period and 25,1 26,4 an increase of 5.9% in constant currencies. 25 24,2 23,7 10% The EBITDA was EUR 2.5 million, up 51% 23,0 21,1 22,020,8 22,022,222,2 21,522,3 on the corresponding period. Orders 20 18,8 20,1 5% received totalled EUR 25.6 million. There was an increase of 4.6% compared to the million 15 0% corresponding period. -5% Growth in the quarter was driven by the Americas market area. North America's EUR 10 -10% share of sales increased significantly, and the development was positive in all 5 -15% customer segments. In South America, we 0 -20% got back on the growth track and saw progress in the mining segment in Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 particular. Development in the EMEA 2018 2019 2020 2021 market area varied from country to country but, overall, the quarter saw a moment of Net sales Adjusted EBITDA % slower growth. The growth potential in the market area is good. In the Asia market area, the situation improved as the challenges posed by the pandemic eased after a challenging early part of the year. We were unsatisfied with the development in Australasia. We will strengthen our sales resources in Australasia. In East market areas net sales dropped. In the area there were significant project deliveries during the corresponding period. The development of the Top Hammer business in the mining segment was in line with the target setting. We succeeded in improving the Top Hammer delivery capacity, and the availability-related challenges eased off compared to the early part of the year. The outlook for growth in the Top Hammer offering remains bright. The Down the Hole business grew less than expected, because there were no significant project deliveries during the review period. Work to develop the Down the Hole business in the mining segment continues on a systematic basis, and we started deliveries to a new significant mining customer in the Americas market area, for instance. In the third quarter, we started a project that creates new and common operating methods for factories to support continuous development towards strategic goals in terms of service and competitiveness. At the same time, practices that support the management of working capital will be strengthened. We also invested in a software that strengthens Robit's inventory and availability management. We also invested in strengthening competence in this area. Actions related to the sales margin improvement projects paid off in the third quarter of the year. The strengthening of the margin was the main driver behind the improved profitability in the quarter. Fixed costs also remained well under control as planned, although travel and trade fair costs increased compared to the early part of the year as the world opened up. In the third quarter, we carried out a significant amount of training for our own personnel and distributors. The training particularly focused on the skills of advisory sales, where the goal is to create the abilities to help customers make choices and operate in ways that reduce overall costs and improve energy efficiency. Robit implemented a thorough ESG account project and launched an ESG roadmap as well as targets in the Capital Markets Day on 23 September 2021. The roadmap focuses on four main key themes: sustainable partnerships, CO2 emission reduction in value chain, healthy and happy workplace and efficiency throughout the product lifecycle. Robit Plc - Interim Report 1 January-30 September 2021

5 NET SALES Net sales by product area EUR thousand Q3 2021 Q3 2020 Change % Q1-Q3 Q1-Q3 Change % 2020 2021 2020 Top Hammer 14,077 12,235 15.1 % 40,377 35,065 15.1 % 46,348 Down the Hole 12,282 11,959 2.7 % 34,092 32,876 3.7 % 45,283 Yhteensä 26,359 24,194 8.9 % 74,469 67,940 9.6 % 91,631 The Group's net sales in the third quarter of the year period totalled EUR 26.4 million (24.2). There was an increase of 8.9% from the corresponding period. In constant currencies, the change was 5.9%. The Group's net sales in January-September totalled EUR 74.5 million (67.9). There was an increase of 9.6% from the corresponding period. In constant currencies, the change was 7.2%. The Top Hammer business continued to grow strongly in the third quarter, with net sales growing by 15.1%. In January-September, Top Hammer net sales grew by 15.1% to EUR 40.4 million (35.1). The growth of the business has been supported in particular by the new mining customers gained. The Down the Hole business grew by 2.7% in the third quarter. In January-September, net sales grew by 3.7% to EUR 34.1 million. Growth was steady in all customer segments. The strongest growth was in the Americas market area. Net sales by market area EUR thousand Q3 2021 Q3 2020 Change % Q1-Q3 Q1-Q3 Change % 2020 2021 2020 EMEA 11,446 10,982 4.2 % 34,022 30,739 10.7 % 40,028 Americas 5,948 3,389 75.5 % 14,222 10,008 42.1 % 14,008 Asia 2,627 2,605 0.9 % 7,644 8,608 -11.2 % 11,397 Australasia 3,560 3,712 -4.1 % 10,352 10,135 2.1 % 13,654 East 2,779 3,507 -20.8 % 8,230 8,450 -2.6 % 12,544 Yhteensä 26,359 24,194 8.9 % 74,469 67,940 9.6 % 91,631 The company's growth was strong in the third quarter in the Americas market area, where net sales grew by 75.5%. Growth was strong in both South and North America. Net sales also grew in the EMEA and Asia market areas. In Australasia, net sales decreased by 4.1% due to the timing of the largest customer deliveries. The East market area was clearly left behind the exceptionally strong corresponding quarter. There were significant project deliveries during the corresponding period. In January-September, the company' growth was especially driven by the Americas and EMEA market areas. In the East market area, low project activity in the Geotechnical segment was reflected in declining net sales. Other segments in the East market area increased. Net sales in the Asia area fell by 11.2% due to the low demand in the early part of the year. Robit Plc - Interim Report 1 January-30 September 2021

