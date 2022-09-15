Interim report Q3 2021/22

Roblon maintains full-year profit guidance for 2021/22

Interim report for Q3 2021/22 (the period 1 November 2021 – 31 July 2022)

Highlights of the interim report of the Roblon Group:

As expected, the Group continued to suffer the after-effects of COVID-19 during the first three quarters of 2021/22, mainly in the form of supply shortages of raw materials, logistics challenges and general market impacts. This and rising inflation and impacts from the war in Ukraine have temporarily challenged revenue and profitability and resulted in increased inventories of critical raw materials.

As described in company announcement no. 1/2022, the Group acquired the Czech company Vamafil spol. s.r.o at 3 January 2022 as part of Roblon’s growth strategy within its core business, the fibre optic cable industry. A preliminary purchase price allocation has been made, as detailed in note 5 to the interim report.

The relocation and installation of selected parts of the production facilities from Denmark to the Czech Republic are proceeding according to plan. The first stage of the relocation took place in early June 2022, the second relocation stage took place in August 2022 and the third and final relocation stage is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2022.

In Q1-Q3 2021/22, the order intake rose to DKKm 313.1 (DKKm 223.4) and the order book at 31 July 2022 was DKKm 123.7 (DKKm 83.0).

Revenue amounted to DKKm 262.0 (DKKm 169.4). This covered an increase of DKKm 61.3 in the FOC product group and a DKKm 31.3 increase in the Composite product group, of which DKKm 19.6 related to Vamafil.

The gross margin of 49.1% (45.8%) for the first half was positively affected by a favourable product mix and improved profitability in the FOC product group.

Operating profit before depreciation, amortisation and impairment and special items (EBITDA) was DKKm 10.9 (a loss of DKKm 18.7).

EBIT before special items was a loss of DKKm 9.2 (a loss of DKKm 33.5).

Special items relating to the acquisition of Vamafil in the Czech Republic amounted to a net expense of DKKm 4.9 (DKKm 0).

Roblon’s equity at 31 July 2022 stood at DKKm 214.3 (DKKm 214.1).

Cash flow from operations for Q1-Q3 2021/22 was a net outflow of DKKm 21.2 (an outflow of DKKm 31.3), adversely affected by an increase of approximately DKKm 20 in working capital. The increase mainly related to the higher level of activity, increasing raw materials prices and larger inventories of critical raw materials.

Guidance for full year 2021/22

The guidance is still subject to uncertainty due to the adverse after-effects of COVID-19 in all the Group’s markets, most recently reflected in an adverse impact on the FOC product group in the USA.

Roblon has ceased all sales to Russia and Belarus as a result of the war in Ukraine. Historically, the Group has not had significant business activities in either Russia, Belarus or Ukraine.

Supply shortages of certain raw materials and components are expected to remain a challenge.

At the end of the third quarter of 2021/22, Management maintains the following full-year guidance for 2021/22:

Revenue in the DKKm 360-390 range (2020/21: DKKm 249.9).

Operating profit before depreciation, amortisation and impairment and special items (EBITDA) in the range of DKKm 17-27 (2020/21: a loss of DKKm 12.6).

Operating profit/loss before special items (EBIT) in the range of a loss of DKKm 10 to a profit of DKKm 0 (2020/21: a loss of DKKm 32.9).

Special items relating to restructuring costs amounting to an expense of around DKKm 8 (2020/21: DKKm 0).

Head office building put up for sale

In early 2020, the Group decided to put its property in Frederikshavn up for sale. There are currently no potential buyers of the buildings, but the sales process continues. After the sale, the Group’s Danish activities will all be located at Roblon’s facilities in Gærum, which currently house production and various administrative functions. As well as generating positive synergies in the day-to-day operations, this initiative is also expected to have a positive impact on Roblon’s results and equity going forward.

Forward-looking statements

Please note that short-term forecasts are subject to a high degree of uncertainty in light of all markets being affected by COVID-19. The war in Ukraine raises further uncertainty regarding the supply and transport of components and raw materials etc.

The above forward-looking statements, in particular revenue and earnings projections, are inherently uncertain and subject to risk. Many factors are beyond Roblon’s control and, consequently, actual results may differ significantly from the projections expressed in this interim report. Such factors include, but are not limited to, changes in market and competitive situation, changes in demand and purchasing behaviour, foreign exchange and interest rate fluctuations and general economic, political and commercial conditions.

Frederikshavn, 15 September 2022 Roblon A/S

Jørgen Kjær Jacobsen Lars Østergaard

Chairman of the Board Managing Director and CEO

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:

Managing Director and CEO Lars Østergaard, tel. +45 9620 3300





Attachment