Attached please find the Company Announcement no 1 - 2024
Attachment
- Company Announcement no 1 - 2024
|
Delayed
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|94.6 DKK
|+1.07%
|+5.11%
|+3.96%
|Dec. 20
|Roblon A/S Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2023-2024
|CI
|Dec. 20
|Roblon A/S Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended October 31, 2023
|CI
Attached please find the Company Announcement no 1 - 2024
Attachment
|Roblon A/S Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2023-2024
|CI
|Roblon A/S Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended October 31, 2023
|CI
|Roblon A/S Downgrades its Earnings Guidance for the Full Year 2022-2023
|CI
|Roblon A/S Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended July 31, 2023
|CI
|Roblon Sells Headquarters Building in Denmark for DKK27 Million
|MT
|Roblon A/S Provides Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year 2023
|CI
|Roblon A/S Revises Earnings Guidance for the Full Year 2022-23
|CI
|Roblon A/S Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended April 30, 2023
|CI
|Roblon A/S Revises Earnings Guidance for the Full-Year 2022/23
|CI
|Roblon A/S Provides Earnings Guidance for 2022/2023
|CI
|Roblon A/S Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended October 31, 2022
|CI
|Roblon A/S Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2022/23
|CI
|Roblon A/S Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended July 31, 2022
|CI
|Roblon A/S Maintains the Following Full-Year Guidance for 2021/22
|CI
|Roblon A/S Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended April 30, 2022
|CI
|Roblon A/S Raises Earnings Guidance for the Full Year 2021- 2022
|CI
|Roblon A/S Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended January 31, 2022
|CI
|Roblon A/S Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2021/22
|CI
|Roblon A/S (CPSE:RBLN B) completed the acquisition of VAMAFIL, spol. s r.o.
|CI
|Roblon A/S Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended October 31, 2021
|CI
|Roblon A/S (CPSE:RBLN B) agreed to acquire VAMAFIL, spol. s r.o. for €8 million.
|CI
|Roblon Raises Earnings Guidance for the Full Year 2020- 2021
|CI
|Roblon A/S Revises Earnings Guidance for the Full Year 2021
|CI
|Roblon A/S Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended July 31, 2021
|CI
|Roblon A/S Revises Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal 2021
|CI
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+3.96%
|24 M $
|-4.77%
|4 441 M $
|-13.75%
|4 340 M $
|-3.89%
|3 595 M $
|+4.01%
|2 263 M $
|-11.08%
|1 374 M $
|-13.78%
|1 256 M $
|-0.56%
|1 005 M $
|-14.48%
|932 M $
|-7.45%
|583 M $