  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Roblon A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RBLN B   DK0060485019

ROBLON A/S

(RBLN B)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  09:45 11/07/2022 BST
152.00 DKK   +1.67%
09:38aReporting of related party's transactions in Roblon A/S shares
GL
09:38aReporting of related party's transactions in Roblon A/S shares
GL
07/06Reporting of related party's transactions in Roblon A/S shares
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Reporting of related party's transactions in Roblon A/S shares

07/11/2022 | 09:38am BST
Please see attached Company Announcement no 12 - 2022

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2021 252 M - -
Net income 2021 -20,8 M - -
Net cash 2021 34,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -13,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 267 M 36,6 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,96x
EV / Sales 2021 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 187
Free-Float 63,3%
Chart ROBLON A/S
Duration : Period :
Roblon A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROBLON A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Lars Zahle Østergaard Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Carsten Michno Chief Financial Officer
Jørgen Kjær Jacobsen Chairman
Kim Müller Chief Technology Officer
Peter Sloth Vagner Karlsen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROBLON A/S7.17%37
ECOLAB INC.-33.67%44 451
SIKA AG-40.64%35 501
GIVAUDAN SA-28.09%32 517
HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA-13.02%26 653
HOSHINE SILICON INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-12.93%18 439