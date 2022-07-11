Log in
Equities
Denmark
Nasdaq Copenhagen
Roblon A/S
News
Summary
RBLN B
DK0060485019
ROBLON A/S
(RBLN B)
Report
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen -
09:45 11/07/2022 BST
152.00
DKK
+1.67%
09:38a
Reporting of related party's transactions in Roblon A/S shares
GL
09:38a
Reporting of related party's transactions in Roblon A/S shares
GL
07/06
Reporting of related party's transactions in Roblon A/S shares
GL
Reporting of related party's transactions in Roblon A/S shares
07/11/2022 | 09:38am BST
Please see attached Company Announcement no 12 - 2022
Attachment
Company Announcement no 12 - 2022
© GlobeNewswire 2022
Financials
DKK
USD
GBP
Sales 2021
252 M
-
-
Net income 2021
-20,8 M
-
-
Net cash 2021
34,6 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
-13,1x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
267 M
36,6 M
-
EV / Sales 2020
0,96x
EV / Sales 2021
0,94x
Nbr of Employees
187
Free-Float
63,3%
More Financials
Chart ROBLON A/S
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROBLON A/S
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Neutral
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
More Financials
Managers and Directors
Lars Zahle Østergaard
Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Carsten Michno
Chief Financial Officer
Jørgen Kjær Jacobsen
Chairman
Kim Müller
Chief Technology Officer
Peter Sloth Vagner Karlsen
Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
ROBLON A/S
7.17%
37
ECOLAB INC.
-33.67%
44 451
SIKA AG
-40.64%
35 501
GIVAUDAN SA
-28.09%
32 517
HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA
-13.02%
26 653
HOSHINE SILICON INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
-12.93%
18 439
More Results
