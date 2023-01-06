Advanced search
    RBLN B   DK0060485019

ROBLON A/S

(RBLN B)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  04:17 2023-01-06 am EST
158.00 DKK   +1.61%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Reporting of related party's transactions in Roblon A/S shares

01/06/2023 | 04:09am EST
Please see attached Company Announcement no 2 - 2023

Attachment


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2023
