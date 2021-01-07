Log in
ROBLON A/S    RBLN B   DK0060485019

ROBLON A/S

(RBLN B)
  Report
01/07 04:26:03 am
203 DKK   -2.40%
04:44aROBLON A/S : Danish
PU
2020ROBLON A/S : Reporting on leading employees' transactions
PU
2020ROBLON A/S : Reporting on leading employees' transactions
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Roblon A/S : Danish

01/07/2021 | 04:44am EST
Roblon årsrapport 2019/20

Lars Østergaard, CEO Carsten Michno, CFO

6. januar, 2021

Kort om Roblon

Note: 1) Jf. Årsrapport 2019/20

2

Resultat og guidance

2019/20:

Omsætningsvækst H1 27% (H2 -27%)

Senvion

COVID-19

2020/21:

Composite:

Projektordrer reduceret i H1 jf. COVID-19

FOC US:

Udnytte produktionskapacitet / øge lønsomhed

FOC EMEA:

Introduktion Rod / øge lønsomhed

3

Fiber Optic Cables

Markedsvækst

  • 5G, mere data, hurtigere dataoverførsel
  • Konsolidering blandt kabelproducenter
  • Værdikæde forandring: "domestic supply"

Roblon US:

  • Centralt placeret i NC telecom klynge
  • Stigende markedsandel
  • Investeringer i teknologi (Rod) og kapacitet

Roblon EMEA:

  • Transformation af forretningen
  • Lancering af Rod i 2021 - nu
  • Fokus på kernekunder / KAM

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Roblon A/S published this content on 06 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2021 09:43:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2019 271 M 44,9 M 44,9 M
Net income 2019 -14,6 M -2,43 M -2,43 M
Net cash 2019 54,1 M 8,97 M 8,97 M
P/E ratio 2019 -19,7x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 372 M 61,4 M 61,6 M
EV / Sales 2018 1,53x
EV / Sales 2019 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 177
Free-Float 58,0%
Chart ROBLON A/S
Duration : Period :
Roblon A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROBLON A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lars Zahle Østergaard Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Jørgen Kjær Jacobsen Chairman
Carsten Michno Chief Financial Officer
Kim Müller Chief Technology Officer
Peter Sloth Vagner Karlsen Group Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROBLON A/S14.92%61
CHINA JUSHI CO., LTD.0.65%10 892
ZHEJIANG HUAFENG SPANDEX CO., LTD14.07%8 256
SINOMA SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.5.46%6 624
FAR EASTERN NEW CENTURY CORPORATION-2.07%5 413
LENZING AG0.48%2 713
