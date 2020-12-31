Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  Roblon A/S    RBLN B   DK0060485019

ROBLON A/S

(RBLN B)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN - 12/30 10:38:49 am
181 DKK   -2.43%
07:05aROBLON A/S : Reporting on leading employees' transactions
PU
12/23ROBLON A/S : Reporting on leading employees' transactions
AQ
12/23ROBLON A/S : Annual General Meeting 28th of January 2021
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Roblon A/S : Reporting on leading employees' transactions

12/31/2020 | 07:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Company Announcement no 13 - 2020

Roblon A/S Nordhavnsvej 1 9900 Frederikshavn Denmark +45 9620 3300

CVR-nr. 57 06 85 15

Reporting of Manager's transaction in Roblon A/S shares.

Roblon A/S has received notification pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the below transaction related to shares in Roblon A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Roblon A/S and/or persons closely related to them.

Name:

Kim Müller

Position

CTO

Cause:

Section 28a, paragraph. 2, No. 1 (Executive Management Member)

Issuer:

Roblon A/S

ISIN code:

DK0060485019

LEI code:

213800OWIZN2WOQM2C29

Description:

B-shares

Transaction:

Purchase

Trading date:

26 June 2020

Place of the transaction:

NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S

Price(s) and volume(s):

Price

Volume

DKK 165.55

2,338

DKK 169.20

662

Aggregated price/volume:

Price: DKK 499,066.30

Volume: 3,000

Please direct enquiries concerning this announcement to:

Managing Director Lars Østergaard, tel. +45 9620 3300

Page 1 of 1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Roblon A/S published this content on 23 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2020 12:04:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about ROBLON A/S
07:05aROBLON A/S : Reporting on leading employees' transactions
PU
12/23ROBLON A/S : Reporting on leading employees' transactions
AQ
12/23ROBLON A/S : Annual General Meeting 28th of January 2021
AQ
12/22ROBLON A/S : Annual Report 2019/20
AQ
10/30ROBLON A/S : COVID-19 Roblon lowers profit guidance for 2019/20
AQ
09/17ROBLON A/S : Interim report - Q3 2019/20
AQ
08/07ROBLON A/S : Major shareholder announcement from ATP and AES
AQ
06/29ROBLON A/S : Reporting on leading employees' transactions
AQ
06/24ROBLON A/S : Interim report - Q2 2019/20 - Half year
AQ
04/30ROBLON A/S : Conditional settlement agreement with Senvion realised
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 271 M 44,8 M 44,8 M
Net income 2019 -14,6 M -2,42 M -2,42 M
Net cash 2019 54,1 M 8,94 M 8,94 M
P/E ratio 2019 -19,7x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 324 M 53,4 M 53,5 M
EV / Sales 2018 1,53x
EV / Sales 2019 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 177
Free-Float 58,0%
Chart ROBLON A/S
Duration : Period :
Roblon A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROBLON A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lars Zahle Østergaard Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Jørgen Kjær Jacobsen Chairman
Carsten Michno Chief Financial Officer
Kim Müller Chief Technology Officer
Peter Sloth Vagner Karlsen Group Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROBLON A/S-15.42%53
CHINA JUSHI CO., LTD.83.39%10 736
ZHEJIANG HUAFENG SPANDEX CO., LTD60.16%7 112
SINOMA SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.91.45%6 109
FAR EASTERN NEW CENTURY CORPORATION-3.02%5 531
LENZING AG0.00%2 701
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ