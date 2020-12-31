Roblon A/S : Reporting on leading employees' transactions

Company Announcement no 13 - 2020

Roblon A/S Nordhavnsvej 1 9900 Frederikshavn Denmark +45 9620 3300

CVR-nr. 57 06 85 15

Reporting of Manager's transaction in Roblon A/S shares.

Roblon A/S has received notification pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the below transaction related to shares in Roblon A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Roblon A/S and/or persons closely related to them.

Name: Kim Müller Position CTO Cause: Section 28a, paragraph. 2, No. 1 (Executive Management Member) Issuer: Roblon A/S ISIN code: DK0060485019 LEI code: 213800OWIZN2WOQM2C29 Description: B-shares Transaction: Purchase Trading date: 26 June 2020 Place of the transaction: NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S Price(s) and volume(s): Price Volume DKK 165.55 2,338 DKK 169.20 662 Aggregated price/volume: Price: DKK 499,066.30 Volume: 3,000

Please direct enquiries concerning this announcement to:

Managing Director Lars Østergaard, tel. +45 9620 3300

