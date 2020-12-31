Roblon A/S : Reporting on leading employees' transactions

Company Announcement no 13 - 2020
Reporting of Manager's transaction in Roblon A/S shares.
Roblon A/S has received notification pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the below transaction related to shares in Roblon A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Roblon A/S and/or persons closely related to them.
|
Name:
|
|
Kim Müller
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Position
|
|
CTO
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cause:
|
|
Section 28a, paragraph. 2, No. 1 (Executive Management Member)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Issuer:
|
|
Roblon A/S
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ISIN code:
|
|
DK0060485019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LEI code:
|
|
213800OWIZN2WOQM2C29
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Description:
|
|
B-shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Transaction:
|
|
Purchase
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trading date:
|
|
26 June 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Place of the transaction:
|
|
NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price(s) and volume(s):
|
|
Price
|
|
Volume
|
|
|
|
DKK 165.55
|
|
2,338
|
|
|
|
DKK 169.20
|
|
662
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Aggregated price/volume:
|
|
Price: DKK 499,066.30
|
|
|
|
|
Volume: 3,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Please direct enquiries concerning this announcement to:
Managing Director Lars Østergaard, tel. +45 9620 3300
