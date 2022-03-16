Roblon A/S : reports better-than-expected revenue and earnings for Q1 2021/22 03/16/2022 | 06:41pm EDT Send by mail :

Interim report for Q1 2021/22 Company Announcement no. 8/2022 Roblon reports better-than-expected revenue and earnings for Q1 2021/22. Interim report - Q1 2021/22 (the period 1 November 2021 - 31 January 2022) Roblon A/S Nordhavnsvej 1 DK-9900 Frederikshavn CVR no. 57 06 85 15 Highlights of the interim report of the Roblon Group: As expected, in Q1 2021/22 Roblon was adversely impacted by challenges owing to the COVID-19 pandemic with respect to transport and logistics, supply of raw materials and market impacts. Despite these challenges, the Group's reported revenue and earnings for Q1 2021/22 exceeded the guidance. The improvement was mainly driven by growth in the US subsidiary. As described in company announcement no. 1/2022, the Group acquired the Czech company Vamafil spol. s.r.o at 3 January 2022. A preliminary purchase price allocation has been made in the amount of approximately EURm 7.3 (DKKm 54.6). Operating profit before depreciation, amortisation and impairment and special items (EBITDA) was DKKm 1.4 (a loss of DKKm 12.0).

EBIT before special items was a loss of DKKm 4.7 (a loss of DKKm 16.6).

Special items relating to the acquisition of Vamafil in the Czech Republic amounted to DKKm -3.1 (DKKm 0).

-3.1 (DKKm 0). Roblon's equity at 31 January 2022 stood at DKKm 214.3 (DKKm 225.2).

Cash flow from operations for Q1 2021/22 was a net outflow of DKKm 16.9 (an outflow of DKKm 4.6), adversely affected by an increase of approximately DKKm 20 in working capital. Frederikshavn, 16 March 2022 Roblon A/S Jørgen Kjær Jacobsen Lars Østergaard Chairman of the Board Managing Director and CEO Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to: Managing Director and CEO Lars Østergaard, tel. +45 9620 3300 In Q1 2021/22, Roblon increased its long-term credit facilities by DKKm 75 to support the acquisition of Vamafil and the Group's growth strategy. In February 2022, Roblon took out a DKKm 10 mortgage on the Com- pany's buildings in Gærum to further strengthen its long-term capital resources. The analyses of the IFRIC agenda decision on the accounting treatment of customisation costs in a cloud computing arrangement, as mentioned in the 2020/21 annual report, have been completed. The conclusion is that the Group's accounting policies will not be affected by IFRIC's agenda decision. The 2021/22 full-year guidance is unchanged compared with latest guidance. In Q1 2021/22, the order intake rose to DKKm 114.8 (DKKm 91.7) and the order book at 31 January 2022 was DKKm 116.8 (DKKm 73.8).

Revenue amounted to DKKm 78.3 (DKKm 42.3). Both product groups, but particularly FOC, recorded improvements compared with the year-earlier period.

Special items relating to restructuring costs of around DKKm 8 (2020/21: DKKm 0). Quarterly revenue (DKKm) 100 80 60 40 20 0 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Quarterly EBIT (DKKm) 40 30 20 10 0 -10 -20 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2020/21 2021/22 1 Interim report for Q1 2021/22 Company Announcement no. 8/2022 Financial highlights for the Roblon Group Unit Q1 Q1 FY 2021/221 2020/211 2020/211 Orders Order intake DKKm 114.8 91.7 301.7 Order book DKKm 116.8 73.8 79.7 Income statement Revenue DKKm 78.3 42.3 249.9 Gross profit/loss DKKm 36.5 19.7 116.7 Operating profit/loss before depreciation, amortisation and impairment and special DKKm 1.4 -12.0 -12.6 items (EBITDA) Operating profit/loss before special items (EBIT) DKKm -4.7 -16.6 -32.9 Special items DKKm -3.1 - - Net financial items DKKm 2.5 0.7 - Profit/loss before tax from continuing operations DKKm -5.3 -15.9 -29.3 Profit/loss for the period from continuing operations DKKm -4.8 -12.3 -29.3 Profit/loss for the period from discontinued operations DKKm 0.2 - - Profit/loss for the period DKKm -4.6 -12.3 -20.8 Balance sheet Cash and securities DKKm 20.4 75.0 45.7 Assets DKKm 326.1 269.4 279.8 Working capital DKKm 112.4 65.2 100.2 Invested capital DKKm 192.4 149.3 167.5 Equity DKKm 214.3 225.2 217.3 Cash flows Cash flow from operating activities DKKm -16.9 -4.6 -42.3 Cash flow from investing activities DKKm -7.8 10.6 21.8 Of which investment in marketable securities DKKm 42.3 15.3 36.9 Of which investment in property plant and equipment DKKm -1.9 -3.6 -11.1 Cash flow from financing activities DKKm 41.4 -1.1 16.9 Depreciation, amortisation and impairment, total DKKm -6.1 -4.6 -20.3 Cash flow for the period DKKm 16,7 4.9 -3.6 Unit Q1 Q1 FY 2021/221 2020/211 2020/211 Ratios Book-to-bill ratio % 146.6 216.8 120.7 Revenue growth % 85.1 -42.6 -1.9 Gross margin % 46.6 46.6 46.7 EBIT margin % -6.0 -39.2 -13.2 ROIC/return on average invested capital2 % -10.7 -9.9 -20.1 Equity ratio % 65.7 83.6 77.7 Return on equity2 % -8.0 -5.1 -9.1 Employees Average no. of full-time employees No. 204 192 191 Gross profit per full-time employee DKKm 0.2 0.1 0.6 Per share ratios Earnings per DKK 20 share (EPS)2 DKK -2.6 -6.9 -11.6 Price/earnings ratio (PE) DKK -58.1 -26.1 -13.1 Cash flow from operations per DKK 20 share DKK -9.5 -2.6 -23.7 Book value of shares2 DKK 119.8 125.9 121.5 Market price per share DKK 151.0 180.0 152.0 Price/book value 1.3 1.4 1.3 The interim report has not been audited or reviewed by the Company's auditors. The ratio is calculated on a full-year basis. The ratios are defined in note 32 to the 2020/21 annual report, Financial ratio definitions and formulas. 2 Interim report for Q1 2021/22 Company Announcement no. 8/2022 Management's review Roblon's management reporting is based on one segment comprising the following product groups: FOC (comprising cable materials and cable machinery for the fibre optic cable industry)

(comprising cable materials and cable machinery for the fibre optic cable industry) Composite (comprising composite materials for onshore and offshore industries) Revenue from the acquired Czech business (Vamafil) falls under Composite. Matters of note As expected, in Q1 2021/22 Roblon experienced adverse impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic in the form of supply shortages of raw materials, logistics challenges and market impacts. Despite this, the Group's reported revenue and earnings for Q1 2021/22 exceeded the guidance for the quarter. The main driver of the improvement was growth in the US subsidiary. As described in company announcement no. 1/2022, the Group acquired the Czech company Vamafil spol. s.r.o at 3 January 2022 as part of Roblon's growth strategy within its core busi- ness, the fibre optic cable industry. A preliminary purchase price allocation has been made as presented in note 5. Consolidated income statement Order intake The Group's order intake amounted to DKKm 114.8 in Q1 2021/22 (DKKm 91.7). The DKKm 23.1 net increase covered a DKKm 5.1 improvement in the FOC product group and a DKKm 18.0 improvement in the Composite product group, of which DKKm 8.0 stemmed from the acquired Vamafil business. Revenue For Q1 2021/22, Roblon realised revenue of DKKm 78.3 (DKKm 42.3). The DKKm 36.0 net increase covered a DKKm 27.1 improvement in the FOC product group and a DKKm 8.9 improvement in the Composite product group, of which DKKm 2.8 related to Vamafil. The revenue increase in FOC was largely driven by the expansion of production capacity in Rob- lon US and the favourable market conditions in the USA. Both Roblon's customers and Roblon's own production are affected by supply shortages of necessary raw materials and components. Management nevertheless expects continued revenue and earnings growth in the coming quarters relative to the year-earlier periods. Management also expects to see revenue growth from a central product (Rod) for cable manufacturers in FOC Europe in the upcoming quarters, in part due to an expected rise in sales based on the same production technology, which Roblon developed for the US market and rolled out in the Danish factory towards the end of 2020. The USD/DKK exchange rate development had a favourable impact of DKKm 2.6 on reported revenue for Q1 2021/22. Gross profit and gross margin The Group's gross profit amounted to DKKm 36.5 (DKKm 19.7) and the gross margin for Q1 2021/22 was 46.6% (46.6%), as expected. Other external costs Other external costs amounted to DKKm 9.4 (DKKm 8.6) in Q1 2021/22. The increase was due to a higher level of activity, including travel activity, in addition to which Vamafil's costs are included as from 3 January 2022. Staff costs Staff costs increased to DKKm 27.2 (DKKm 23.6) in Q1 2021/22. The increase was due to an increased level of activity in the subsidiary Roblon US, including production management recruitments, and the effects of the appreciation of the USD exchange rate. Another contributing factor was staff costs from Vamafil in the Czech Republic. Operating profit/loss before depreciation, amortisation and impairment and special items (EBITDA) For Q1 2021/22, EBITDA amounted to DKKm 1.4 (a loss of DKKm 12.0). Depreciation, amortisation and impairment The Group's depreciation, amortisation and impairment was an expense of DKKm 6.1 (an expense of DKKm 4.6). The increase over the previous year was due to increased investments in production equipment to enhance capacity and production, primarily in the USA. Another contributing factor was depreciation and amorti- sation in Vamafil. Operating profit/loss before special items (EBIT) For Q1 2021/22, EBIT before special items was a loss of DKKm 4.7 (a loss of DKKm 16.6). Special items Special items comprises DKKm 3,0 regarding transaction costs in connection with the acquisition of the Czech business Vamafil at 3 January 2022 and DKKm 0.1 regarding other costs in connection with the relocation of production facilities from Denmark to the Czech Republic. Net financial items The Group's net financial items for Q1 2021/22 amounted to DKKm 2.5 (DKKm 0.7). The net amount covers a positive foreign exchange adjustment concerning a loan to the US subsidiary and a gain on the sale of the securities portfolio. Profit/loss before tax from continuing operations For Q1 2021/22, the Group posted a loss before tax from continuing operations of DKKm 5,3 (a loss of DKKm 15.9). Profit/loss from discontinued operations The profit of DKKm 0.2 (DKKm 0) from discontinued operations comprises repayment on a loan issued to the buyer of a former Roblon division. The loan to this buyer was written off in the 2019/20 financial year. Profit/loss after tax Roblon realised a net loss for the period of DKKm 4,6 (a net loss of DKKm 12.3). Tax is calculated at a rate of 22% of profit for the year before tax for the parent company, at 24% for the US subsidiary and at 19% for the Czech subsidiary. The USD/DKK exchange rate lifted the Group's net profit for Q1 2021/22 by DKKm 0.1. 3 Interim report for Q1 2021/22 Company Announcement no. 8/2022 Consolidated balance sheet The Group's total assets at 31 January 2022 amounted to DKKm 326,1 (DKKm 269.4). Total investments in intangible assets for Q1 2021/22 amounted to DKKm 0.9 (DKKm 1.1), comprising a DKKm 0.8 investment in development projects and a DKKm 0.1 investment in the Group's ERP solution. Investments in property plant and equipment amounted to DKKm 2.7 (DKKm 3.6) in Q1 2021/22, mainly comprising investment projects to strengthen production capacity in the FOC business. Property, plant and equipment sold amounted to DKKm 0.8 (DKKm 0). Inventories amounted to DKKm 86.3 (DKKm 63.0) at 31 January 2022. The rising level of activity throughout the Group requires larger inventories of raw materials and components. The increase in inventories was furthermore attributable to additions from the acquired Czech business Vama- fil as well as to rising raw materials prices and freight rates. Another factor is that the challenges in obtaining a steady supply of raw materials and components lead to temporary accumulations of inventories. The Group has launched a number of activities with a view to reducing working capital, comprising trade receivables, inventories and trade payables. The Group's equity at 31 January 2022 amounted to DKKm 214,3 (DKKm 225.2). The equity ratio at 31 January 2022 was 65.7% (83.6%). Consolidated cash flows The Group's net cash flow from operating activ- ities in Q1 2021/22 was an outflow of DKKm 16.9 (an outflow of DKKm 4.6). Total cash flow from investing activities was a net outflow of DKKm 7,8 (an inflow of DKKm 10.6), covering a outflow from net investments in intangible assets and property, plant and equipment of DKKm 2.8 (an outflow of DKKm 4.7), an inflow from net sales of securities of DKKm 42.3 (DKKm 15.3) and an outflow from the acquisition of the Czech subsidiary of DKKm 47,3. Net cash flow from financing activities in Q1 2021/22 was an inflow of DKKm 41.4 (an outflow of DKKm 1.1), mainly consisting of drawing on operating credits. Capital resources At 31 January 2022, net deposits of cash and securities amounted to DKKm 20.4 (DKKm 75.0). As stated in company announcement no. 7/2021 of 9 December 2021, Roblon secured DKKm 75 in long-term credit facilities to support the acquisition of Vamafil and the Group's growth strategy in general. After this, the Group's total credit facilities amounted to DKKm 80 (DKKm 10). Roblon had an undrawn credit facility at 31 January 2022 of DKKm 18.9 (DKKm 10.0). Total cash resources at 31 January 2022 amounted to DKKm 39.3 (DKKm 85). In February 2022, Roblon took out a DKKm 10 mortgage on the Company's buildings in Gærum to further strengthen its long-term capital re- sources. Product development In Q1 2021/22, the Group incurred product development costs of DKKm 1.9 (DKKm 2.2). Full-year guidance for 2021/22 The guidance is subject to uncertainty due to the adverse impact of COVID-19 in all the Group's markets, causing supply shortages of certain raw materials and components. The assessment is that the war in Ukraine could give rise to additional challenges. Roblon has ceased all sales to Russia and Bela- rus as a result of the war in Ukraine. Historically, the Group has not had significant business activities in either Russia, Belarus or Ukraine. After Q1 2021/22, Management maintains its full- year guidance for 2021/22 as follows: Revenue in the DKKm 330-370 range (2020/21: DKKm 249.9).

330-370 range (2020/21: DKKm 249.9). Operating profit before depreciation, am- ortisation and impairment and special items (EBITDA) in the range of DKKm 8-27 (2020/21: a loss of DKKm 12.6).

8-27 (2020/21: a loss of DKKm 12.6). Operating profit/loss before special items (EBIT) in the range of a loss of DKKm 19 to a profit of DKKm 0 (2020/21: a loss of DKKm 32.9).

Special items relating to restructuring costs of around DKKm 8 (2020/21: DKKm 0). Head office building put up for sale In early 2020, the Group decided to put its head office in Frederikshavn up for sale. There are currently no potential buyers of the buildings, but the sales process continues. After the sale, the Group's Danish activities will all be located at Ro- blon's facilities in Gærum, which currently house production and various administrative functions. As well as generating positive synergies in the day-to-day operations, this initiative is also expected to have a positive impact on Roblon's results and equity going forward. Forward-looking statements Please note that short-term forecasts are subject to a high degree of uncertainty in light of all markets being affected by COVID-19. The war in Ukraine raises further uncertainty regarding the supply and transport of raw materials etc. The above forward-looking statements, in particular revenue and earnings projections, are inherently uncertain and subject to risk. Many factors are beyond Roblon's control and, con- sequently, actual results may differ significantly from the projections expressed in this interim report. Such factors include, but are not limited to, changes in market and competitive situation, changes in demand and purchasing behaviour, foreign exchange and interest rate fluctuations and general economic, political and commercial conditions. 4 Interim report for Q1 2021/22 Company Announcement no. 8/2022 Financial calendar 21/6 2022: Interim report for Q2 2021/22 15/9 2022: Interim report for Q3 2021/22 20/12 2022: Preliminary statement 2021/22 26/1 2023: Annual General Meeting Announcements - NASDAQ Copenhagen During the period 21 December 2021 to 16 March 2022, the Company sent the following announcements to NASDAQ Copenhagen; these can be found on the Company's website, www.roblon.com. No. 8/2021: 21 December 2021 Preliminary statement 2020/21 No. 9/2021: 22 December 2021 Reporting on leading employees' transactions No. 10/2021: 27 December 2021 Reporting on leading employees' transactions No. 1/2022: 3 January 2022 Roblon completes acquisition of company No. 2/2022: 4 January 2022 Notice convening AGM No. 3/2022: 12 January 2022 Reporting of related party transactions in Roblon A/S shares No. 4/2022: 13 January 2022 Reporting of related party transactions in Roblon A/S shares No. 5/2022: 17 January 2022 Reporting of related party transactions in Roblon A/S shares No. 6/2022: 18 January 2022 Reporting of related party transactions in Roblon A/S shares No. 7/2022: 27 January 2022 Minutes of the annual general meeting in Roblon A/S 5 Attachments Original Link

