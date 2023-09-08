Please see attached Company Announcement no 9 - 2023
Attachment
- Company Announcement no 9 - 2023
|Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen - 08:57:43 2023-09-07 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|113.00 DKK
|-1.31%
|-4.64%
|-26.62%
|Jun. 21
|Roblon A/S Revises Earnings Guidance for the Full Year 2022-23
|CI
|Jun. 21
|Roblon A/S Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended April 30, 2023
|CI
Please see attached Company Announcement no 9 - 2023
Attachment
|Roblon A/S Revises Earnings Guidance for the Full Year 2022-23
|CI
|Roblon A/S Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended April 30, 2023
|CI
|Roblon A/S Revises Earnings Guidance for the Full-Year 2022/23
|CI
|Roblon A/S Provides Earnings Guidance for 2022/2023
|CI
|Roblon A/S Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended October 31, 2022
|CI
|Roblon A/S Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2022/23
|CI
|Roblon A/S Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended July 31, 2022
|CI
|Roblon A/S Maintains the Following Full-Year Guidance for 2021/22
|CI
|Roblon A/S Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended April 30, 2022
|CI
|Roblon A/S Raises Earnings Guidance for the Full Year 2021- 2022
|CI
|Roblon A/S Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended January 31, 2022
|CI
|Roblon A/S Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2021/22
|CI
|Roblon A/S (CPSE:RBLN B) completed the acquisition of VAMAFIL, spol. s r.o.
|CI
|Roblon A/S Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended October 31, 2021
|CI
|Roblon A/S (CPSE:RBLN B) agreed to acquire VAMAFIL, spol. s r.o. for €8 million.
|CI
|Roblon Raises Earnings Guidance for the Full Year 2020- 2021
|CI
|Roblon A/S Revises Earnings Guidance for the Full Year 2021
|CI
|Roblon A/S Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended July 31, 2021
|CI
|Roblon A/S Revises Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal 2021
|CI
|Roblon A/S Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended April 30, 2021
|CI
|Roblon A/S Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended January 31, 2021
|CI
|Roblon A/S Provides Financial Guidance for the First Half of Fiscal 2021 and Reaffirms Financial Guidance for Fiscal 2021
|CI
|Roblon A/S Revises Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year 2020
|CI
|Roblon A/S Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended July 31, 2020
|CI
|Roblon A/S Provides Earnings Guidance for the Full-Year Guidance for 2019 to 2020
|CI
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-26.62%
|29 M $
|-.--%
|33 M $
|+9.31%
|40 M $
|+66.67%
|40 M $
|-7.21%
|12 M $
|-28.06%
|53 M $
|-8.33%
|5 M $
|+3.58%
|78 M $
|+24.01%
|147 M $
|+3.61%
|258 M $