Roblon A/S is a Denmark-based global Company developing and supplying competitive high-performance fiber solutions and technologies. It is engaged in the manufacture, development and sale of cables, rope-making equipment, as well as of offshore, composite and lightning solutions. The Company's activities are divided into four customer segments: Fiber Optic Cables, that offers a range of products to manufacturers of fiber optic telecommunication cables; Wire & Cables, that are applicable in cable designs such as copper telecom cables and power cables; Offshore Oil & Gas, which comprises coated fiber products, including tapes, straps and ropes, used in connection with offshore exploration and production of oil/gas; and Energy segment, that is engaged in replacing traditional steel reinforcement with sustainable fiber solutions.

Sector Specialty Chemicals