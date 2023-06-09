Advanced search
    RBLN B   DK0060485019

ROBLON A/S

(RBLN B)
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  04:12:15 2023-06-09 am EDT
137.50 DKK    0.00%
04:33aRoblon downgrades profit guidance for the 2022/23 financial year
GL
03/30Hc Andersen Capital Events 30/03 : Meet the top management in Penneo, Impero, MapsPeople, Ascelia Pharma, Roblon & BioPorto
AQ
03/16Roblon A/s : maintains full-year profit guidance for 2022/23
PU
Roblon downgrades profit guidance for the 2022/23 financial year

06/09/2023 | 04:33am EDT
Please see attached Company Announcement no 5 - 2023

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2022 383 M 55,4 M 55,4 M
Net income 2022 -1,80 M -0,26 M -0,26 M
Net Debt 2022 8,86 M 1,28 M 1,28 M
P/E ratio 2022 -140x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 246 M 35,6 M 35,6 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,94x
EV / Sales 2022 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 289
Free-Float 63,3%
Chart ROBLON A/S
Duration : Period :
Roblon A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROBLON A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Lars Zahle Østergaard Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Carsten Michno Chief Financial Officer
Jørgen Kjær Jacobsen Chairman
Kim Müller Chief Technology Officer
Peter Sloth Vagner Karlsen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROBLON A/S-10.71%36
HUAFON CHEMICAL CO., LTD.1.62%4 822
SINOMA SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-10.17%4 543
TONGKUN GROUP CO., LTD.-11.56%4 268
SINOFIBERS TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-6.61%2 837
ALPEK, S.A.B. DE C.V.-33.96%2 205
