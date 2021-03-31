8th Annual Bloxy Awards: Complete Winners List

On March 27, close to a million people from around the world came together to celebrate the most incredible Roblox experiences and creators at our virtual award ceremony: the 8th Annual Bloxy Awards.

Long before the show premiered, a galaxy's worth of players, creators, and developers converged on the Bloxys hub's high-tech spaceport. Visitors roamed an environment out of science-fiction, cast their votes for popular categories, and chased down limited-time virtual merch inside the space-age complex. But all that was just a prelude to the adventure about to unfold.

Once the day of the show came, excited Metaverse tourists poured into the venue to take a journey through popular Roblox experiences including World // Zero, RB Battles, and Adopt Me. The event drew over 26 million visits, and at one time 855,000 players were simultaneously experiencing every action-packed second. In addition to the host JParty, the adventure featured Roblox luminaries Rovi23, TanqR, iamSanna, KreekCraft, and LeahAshe. Furthermore, music fans were blown away by an unbelievable set from British rock duo Royal Blood, taking the virtual stage in stylish avatars custom designed and animated for the performance.

This year's awards went to:

Best Showcase - Graanhaven, Rotterdam by Supersnel11

Best Live Event - RB Battles by RB Battles Games

Best Game Trailer - Tower Defense Simulator by Paradoxum Games

Best New Game - Brookhaven by Wolfpaq

Most Immersive Experience - World // Zero by RedMantaStudio

Mobile Game of the Year - Super Golf! by Nosniy Games

Best Video Content Creator - KreekCraft

Best Sleeper Hit - Super Doomspire by doomsquires

Best Use of Tech - Tank Warfare by IndieBox Studios

Xbox Game of the Year - Phantom Forces by StyLiS Studios

Roblox Video of the Year - FGTeeV - Psycho PIG Music Video

Most Educational Game - Lua Learning by boatbomber

Creator of the Year - MiniToon

Game of the Year - Piggy by MiniToon

Builderman Award of Excellence - Piggy by MiniToon

Most Popular UGC Item - Shadowed Head by maplestick

Problem Solver - colbert2677

Best Incubator/Accelerator Game - Tank Warfare by IndieBox Studios

Most Installed Plugin - Moon Animator by xSIXx

Most Concurrent Players - Adopt Me! by DreamCraft

Most Visits - Adopt Me! by DreamCraft

Highest Total 2020 Playtime - Adopt Me! by DreamCraft

Best International Hit - Prison Life by Aesthetical

Most Joined Roblox Group - The Flamingo Fan Club by mrflimflam

Well done to all of this year's stars, hosts, and wonderful winners! In addition to the physical trophy, they'll each receive a virtual version for their avatar to display with pride. No matter where they go in the Metaverse, everyone will know what they achieved.

Want to relive all the glory, excitement, and adventure of the Bloxys? You can experience the whole show at the top of every other hour by visiting the 8th Annual Bloxy Awards hub. A version of the show will also be uploaded to the official Roblox YouTube account.