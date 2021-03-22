Discord in talks for more than $10 billion sale - VentureBeat

The San Francisco-based company, which has received interest from multiple buyers, is in final talks with one party, the report said. (https://bit.ly/319M4tb)

Discord did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The COVID-19 pandemic boosted prospects of gaming companies as people stayed at home and turned to video games for entertainment during lockdowns.

U.S. gaming company Roblox made a strong market debut earlier this month after going public through a direct listing rather than a traditional initial public offering.

