ROBLOX CORPORATION

ROBLOX CORPORATION

(RBLX)
News 


Discord in talks for more than $10 billion sale - VentureBeat

03/22/2021 | 05:58pm EDT
(Reuters) - Discord Inc is exploring a sale that could value the messaging platform for online gamers at more than $10 billion, tech news site VentureBeat reported on Monday, citing sources.

The San Francisco-based company, which has received interest from multiple buyers, is in final talks with one party, the report said. (https://bit.ly/319M4tb)

Discord did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The COVID-19 pandemic boosted prospects of gaming companies as people stayed at home and turned to video games for entertainment during lockdowns.

U.S. gaming company Roblox made a strong market debut earlier this month after going public through a direct listing rather than a traditional initial public offering.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar and Shreyasee Raj in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 957 M - -
Net income 2021 -96,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 38 813 M 38 813 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 19,8x
Capi. / Sales 2022 15,2x
Nbr of Employees 960
Free-Float -
Chart ROBLOX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Roblox Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROBLOX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 72,50 $
Last Close Price 70,50 $
Spread / Highest target 20,6%
Spread / Average Target 2,84%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,9%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David B. Baszucki Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Guthrie Chief Financial Officer
Daniel Sturman Chief Technology Officer
Anthony P. Lee Lead Independent Director
Christopher Carvalho Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROBLOX CORPORATION0.00%39 721
MICROSOFT CORPORATION3.57%1 770 988
SEA LIMITED7.96%118 430
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-3.28%102 161
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-6.32%59 170
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE6.77%54 418
