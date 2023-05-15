Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Roblox Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RBLX   US7710491033

ROBLOX CORPORATION

(RBLX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:02:32 2023-05-15 pm EDT
38.97 USD   -0.99%
05:02pInvestigation Alert : Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates Roblox Corporation's Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – RBLX
BU
05/12Thinking about buying stock in Petroleo Brasileiro, Array Technologies, Immunitybio, Roblox, or DraftKings?
PR
05/12North American Morning Briefing: Hopes of Easing -3-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

INVESTIGATION ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates Roblox Corporation's Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – RBLX

05/15/2023 | 05:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), a national securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether certain directors and officers of Roblox Corporation (“Roblox”) (NYSE: RBLX) breached their fiduciary duties to Roblox and its shareholders. If you are a Roblox shareholder, you are encouraged to contact attorney Joe Pettigrew with Scott+Scott for additional information at (844) 818-6982, or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

Scott+Scott is investigating whether members of Roblox’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage Roblox in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to Roblox, and whether Roblox and its shareholders have suffered damages as a result.

On February 3, 2022, The Bear Cave published a report alleging that Roblox’s online platform intended for children aged six to fourteen is “also the leading platform for pedophiles.”

What You Can Do

If you are a Roblox shareholder, you may have legal claims against Roblox’s directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at (844) 818-6982, or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

About Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising


© Business Wire 2023
All news about ROBLOX CORPORATION
05:02pInvestigation Alert : Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates Roblox Corporation's D..
BU
05/12Thinking about buying stock in Petroleo Brasileiro, Array Technologies, Immunitybio, Ro..
PR
05/12North American Morning Briefing: Hopes of Easing -3-
DJ
05/11Piper Sandler Trims Roblox's Price Target to $53 From $54, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
05/11Needham Adjusts Price Target on Roblox to $48 From $53, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
05/11And then, Jamie Dimon spoke...
MS
05/11Roth MKM Upgrades Roblox to Buy From Neutral, Adjusts Price Target to $48 From $37
MT
05/11Benchmark Upgrades Roblox to Buy From Hold, Price Target is $45
MT
05/11BTIG Adjusts Price Target on Roblox to $60 From $55, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
05/11MoffettNathanson Lifts Roblox's Price Target to $20 From $19, Keeps Underperform Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ROBLOX CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 426 M - -
Net income 2023 -1 084 M - -
Net cash 2023 1 139 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -21,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 24 027 M 24 027 M -
EV / Sales 2023 6,68x
EV / Sales 2024 5,67x
Nbr of Employees 2 128
Free-Float 86,0%
Chart ROBLOX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Roblox Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROBLOX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 39,36 $
Average target price 43,30 $
Spread / Average Target 10,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David B. Baszucki Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Guthrie Chief Financial Officer
Daniel Sturman Chief Technology Officer
Anthony P. Lee Lead Independent Director
Christopher Carvalho Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROBLOX CORPORATION38.30%24 027
MICROSOFT CORPORATION28.83%2 297 343
SYNOPSYS INC.15.52%56 175
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.25.22%54 853
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE8.85%52 040
SEA LIMITED62.93%48 044
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer