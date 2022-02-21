Log in
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Roblox Corporation with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

02/21/2022 | 10:39am EST
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Roblox Corporation (“Roblox” or “the Company”) (NYSE: RBLX) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Roblox is the subject of a research report published by The Bear Cave on February 3, 2022. The report, titled “Problems at Roblox (RBLX),” alleges that the Company’s “former social media manager ran a pornographic blog while employed by the Company,” and has “engaged in litigation and intimidation to help conceal allegations of pedophilia on the platform.” Based on this news, shares of Roblox fell by 8% on the same day.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2022
