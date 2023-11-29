Official ROBLOX CORPORATION press release

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Roblox Corporation (“Roblox” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RBLX) class A common stock between March 10, 2021 and February 15, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Roblox investors have until January 26, 2024 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On February 15, 2022, Roblox released its fourth quarter 2021 financial results, missing analyst expectations in most of its key metrics, including quarterly bookings and revenue. The Company also reported “very weak” bookings for January 2022. On this news, Roblox’s stock price fell $19.43, or 26.5%, to close at $53.87 per share on February 16, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Roblox platform had insufficient content controls and lacked user spending restrictions; (2) these inadequate controls enabled younger Roblox users to play games with inappropriate content and make excessive, unauthorized Robux purchases; (3) a material portion of Roblox’s bookings and revenue growth was due to these excessive, unauthorized Robux purchases; (4) fourth quarter 2021 and 2022 bookings would be negatively impacted by Roblox’s planned rollout of enhanced parental controls; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

