LOS ANGELES, Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Roblox Corporation ("Roblox" or the "Company") (NYSE: RBLX).

Class Period: March 10, 2021 – February 15, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 26, 2024

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Roblox platform had insufficient content controls and lacked user spending restrictions; (2) these inadequate controls enabled younger Roblox users to play games with inappropriate content and make excessive, unauthorized Robux purchases; (3) a material portion of Roblox's bookings and revenue growth was due to these excessive, unauthorized Robux purchases; (4) fourth quarter 2021 and 2022 bookings would be negatively impacted by Roblox's planned rollout of enhanced parental controls; and (5) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

